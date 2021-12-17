CORBIN — Isaac Wilson’s Corbin Lady Redhounds recorded their fourth consecutive win on Friday, all by double digits, by defeating 50th District foe Williamsburg, 74-17.
It marked the second game in a row Corbin (4-1) went over the 70-point plateau while defeating their opponent by at least 55 points during the process.
“We did what we needed to do to get the district win,” Wilson said. “District seeding is very important. It was a beneficial win for us and it’s always good to get a win.”
The Lady Redhounds wasted little time asserting themselves as the better team by grabbing a 33-6 advantage in the first quarter.
Shelby Stewart hit three of her game-high four 3-pointers during the first quarter while scoring nine points. Kallie Housley added seven points while Darcie Anderson scored six points and Bailey Stewart added five points.
Corbin continued its torrid pace in the second quarter, outscoring Williamsburg, 24-1, to take a 57-7 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
Bailey Stewart added six points during the quarter while Housley added five more points to her scoring total.
The Lady Redhounds out the finishing touches on their win in the second half by outscoring the Lady Yellow Jackets, 17-10.
Shelby Stewart scored five points during the third quarter while Cadence Wynn hit a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.
Shelby Stewart lex Corbin with 16 points while Housley followed with 14 points. Bailey Stewart added 12 points while Lauren Faulkner finished with eight points. Allie Wilson led Williamsburg (1-4) with 11 points in the loss.
The Lady Redhounds will be back in action at home Monday at 7:15 p.m. against Leslie County during first-round action of the Lady Redhound Christmas Bash while the Lady Yellow Jackets will travel to play Barbourville at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
“We’ve got seven really good teams coming in,” Wilson said. “It’s going to be an interesting tournament and a competitive tournament.”
Corbin 74, Williamsburg 17
Williamsburg 6 1 6 4 17
Corbin 33 24 12 5 74
Williamsburg (17) — Graham 1, Brown 2, Wilson 11, Evans 3.
Corbin (74) — Anderson 8, S. Stewart 16, Housley 14, B. Stewart 12, Stidham 1, Faulkner 8, Walker 5, Jordan 3, Wilson 2, Hill 1, Wynn 3, Williams 1.
