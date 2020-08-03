CORBIN — After five years of coaching at Lynn Camp, Dinky Phipps has decided to resign as the Wildcat basketball coach.
Phipps, who captured his 700th career win this past season, announced his resignation Monday after garnering a career record of 708-386.
He started his coaching career at Barbourville High School, spending 33 years as the school's head coach while leading the Tigers to five 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic championships.
“Thirty-eight years has been a long time,” Phipps said of his coaching career. “I’ve been very lucky. I’ve put a lot of work into it, and really just felt like it’s time to take a break.
“I’m really blessed Mr. (Anthony) Pennington hired me after I retired from Barbourville,” he added. “We went to the region tournament twice and won an All ‘A’ region championship once. I believe the program is heading in the right direction. It’s a very good school and I wish them the best.”
Phipps spent the past five years as head coach at Lynn Camp, leading the Wildcats to an 86-60 mark during his stay along with winning the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic championship in 2018.
“I have had a great career,” Phipps said. “I’ve been fortunate to be surrounded by good people. Some might not have agreed with me but I can say I done it my way. I know there were people that didn’t like me when I first started at Barbourville. I made some mad, and made some happy, but we won. When I became coach at Lynn Camp, the kids wanted to win, and they played hard. It took took a while but the first year right after Christmas, I knew we were on the right track.”
When asked if he might be interested to get back into coaching in the future, Phipps was undecided.
“Right now, I’m taking things day by day,” he admitted. “I’m trying to rest some to tell you the truth. A wise man told me one time, they’d be life after basketball. I’ve put a lot of time in and I’m not getting no younger.
“It’s really hard to say what I will do,” Phipps added. “With everything going on right now with pandemic and stuff, I just don’t know. I guess I’d have to take a long trip and sit down and think about it. I just can’t answer that right now. All I can say is I’ve been lucky. I’ve won 708 games and made some mad along the way, and some happy, but the one thing I can say when I was hired to coach was they let me do it my way and it’s worked.”
