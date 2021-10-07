CORBIN — Pineville’s Devon Morris put on a show Thursday, scoring five touchdowns while leading his Mountain Lions past Lynn Camp with a 51-6 win.
Morris entered Thursday’s district matchup with 15 touchdowns and added to his total by rushing for two touchdowns, catching one pass for a score, returning a punt for a touchdown while also returning a kick-off for a score.
The loss dropped the Wildcats to 0-8 overall and 0-1 against district competition. Their losing skid is now at 14 games.
After stopping Lynn Camp on its first possession, Pineville wasted little time jumping out to an early lead.
Morris continued his impressive season, running for an 18-yard touchdown to give the Mountain Lions a 7-0 advantage with 10:11 left in the first quarter.
Pineville managed to score on its second drive as well but this time through the air.
Mountain Lion quarterback Jason Nunley hit Morris with a six-yard touchdown pass to make the score 14-0 at the 5:45 mark.
Morris added his third touchdown of the game and second rushing score with 3:34 to go in the first quarter after following his blockers and breaking free for a 21-yard touchdown run, giving Pineville a 21-0 advantage.
The Mountains Lions’ lead extended to 23-0 with 8:46 remaining in the second quarter after recording a safety while Noah Caldwell added his first touchdown of the game, a 21-yard touchdown run, pushing his team’s advantage to 30-0 at the 7:15 mark.
Morris continued to put on a show after Pineville’s defense forced the Wildcats to punt.
He received the punt and raced 21 yards for his fourth touchdown while extending the Mountain Lions’ lead to 37-0 with 5:32 to go in the first half.
Morris continued his fireworks in the second half.
He took the second-half kickoff back 70 yards for a touchdown to increase Pineville’s lead to 44-0.
Tavi Flannery added a touchdown for the Mountain Lions with 6:45 remaining in the game Lynn Camp’s Tylen Smith scored on a 23-yard run with No seconds left to make the final score, 51-6.
