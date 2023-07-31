As the 2023 volleyball season approaches, Corbin is gearing up with a strong sense of determination and hunger for success.
With the majority of last season’s roster returning, the Lady Redhounds are eager to make amends for their losses to Whitley County in the district and regional finals last year while embarking on a mission to achieve their goals.
Returning everyone but one player from last season, Corbin is fueled by the desire to end this season on a high note.
The bitter taste of last year’s loss in the regional finals has only intensified their hunger to regain the regional crown.
The Lady Redhounds are united in their mission, working tirelessly to improve their skills and teamwork this summer.
“Obviously, our season didn’t end the way that we wanted it to, so our girls are hungry this year and we all have the same mission,” Corbin coach Vanessa Wiseman said.
She expects several key players to make significant contributions to the team’s success this season.
“Darcie Anderson will contribute by being a power hitter across the net, putting balls away or by sending a tip to an open spot on the floor,” she said. “Kallie Housley will contribute by being able to make smart plays when we need them the most. She has only played for two years but she is just an athlete and makes plays when we need them the most.”
Wiseman also highlighted Caroline Combs’ leadership qualities.
“She pushes everyone to work hard and doesn’t let anyone slack in the gym,” she said.
Additionally, Wiseman mentioned Ava Maguet’s role as the team’s “quarterback,” responsible for running the offense and setting up opportunities for the hitters.
Wiseman also praised Haleigh Black’s defensive skills as the team’s libero, Bailey Stewart’s blocking abilities, Brooke Mills’ energy in the middle, Aden Nipper’s momentum-shifting plays, and Chloe Carter’s solid right-side hitting.
One of the team’s strengths this year lies in its increased varsity experience, resulting in a greater understanding of the game.
“A strength that we have this year is that we have more girls that have varsity experience which results in more game knowledge,” Wiseman admitted.
However, she also acknowledged a concern from last season – limiting mistakes.
“Last year, I felt that all we did was beat ourselves with errors,” she said. “This preseason, that has been our main focus, limiting mistakes and errors.”
Corbin’s schedule has been intentionally designed to challenge the Lady Redhounds.
And once again, Wiseman has her team playing a challenging slate.
“I always try to create a schedule that is challenging,” she admitted. “I want my team to be pushed to their limits, to be put in situations where they have to think about making smart plays but aggressive plays.”
With its loss in the regional finals serving as motivation, Corbin enters the 2023 season with a chip on its shoulder.
Wiseman expressed her belief in the team’s chances at both the district and regional levels.
“I believe that our chance at district and region play is as good as it’s ever been if not higher this season due to the results of last season,” She said. “My girls have a chip on their shoulder going into the 2023 season, and they are ready to get the season started.”
Corbin’s first game is slated for Aug. 15, at home against Barbourville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.