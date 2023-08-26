HAZARD — Corbin’s run at the Kentucky 2A, Section 7 title came to an end on Saturday after dropping a 4-3 decision to Perry Central.
The Redhounds (1-3) jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but couldn’t hold on as the Commodores fought back from a 2-1 deficit at halftime to win by a goal.
Corbin was led by Rizzo Cima’s hat trick while Perry Central Tyson Neace also had three goals while Ian Montgomery also scored for the Commodores.
“Really disappointed with the outcome today,” Corbin coach Roger Taylor said. “We had a really strong start going up 2-0 with goals by Rizzo Cima. After that, we let control of the game slip away.
“We allowed some very cheap goals and gave away multiple penalties,” he added. “We need to more effectively close out games if we want to be successful this season.”
Cima’s goal (assisted by Colby Johnson) during the sixth minute gave the Redhounds an early 1-0 edge. Cima’s second goal at the 26th minute moved the Redhounds ahead at 2-0.
Montgomery’s goal at the 28th minute allowed the Commodores enter halftime trailing by only one goal at 2-1.
Neace tied the game at two apiece with a goal during the 45th minute while a Corbin foul in the box during the 58th minute led to Neace converting a PK to give Perry Central a 3-2 edge.
Neace’s goal during 63rd minute pushed the Commodores advantage to 4-2 before Corbin’s Cima scored a goal during the 79th minute.
• Tournament MVP
Perry Central’s Tyson Neace
• Corbin all tournament team:
Jeffery Morton
Blake Butler
Rizzo Cima
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.