HARLAN — It wasn’t easy, but it was a win.
The defending 13th Region Champion Whitley County Lady Colonels needed four sets to hold off Harlan County before pulling off a 3-1 victory in volleyball action.
The Lady Black Bears won the first set 25-19 before Whitley County rallied to win the final three sets, 27-25, 25-14, and 25-17.
“I just want to first give credit to Harlan County for playing a great volleyball match,” Whitley County coach David Halcomb said. “I’ve obviously not seen all the teams in the region yet, but I think we will be hard-pressed to see a team that has improved as much as they have since last season. Coach York and her staff has done a great job with their girls. They came out ready play and really took it to us at the beginning of the match. We got on our heels a little bit and just made too many mistakes and just couldn’t get in a good rhythm.
“Our serving was terrible — something we have to clean up real soon,” he added. “As poorly as we played at times, I was still proud of our girls for batting through some adversity and pulling out a win. It wasn’t pretty, but still goes down as a win. Harlan County has a very solid team and will upset some folks this season — just about did it tonight. We will regroup and get back to work tomorrow and get ready for a big match at North Laurel on Thursday.”
