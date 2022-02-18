CORBIN — A hard-fought game by the North Laurel Jaguars resulted in a tough win on the road at Corbin on Friday night, when the Jaguars took an 83-77 win in the 13th Region showdown.
It was the second time this week that North Laurel had defeated one of the better teams in the region, as they prepare to begin the postseason next week. Coach Nate Valentine said he was happy how his team showed toughness in the win over the Redhounds.
“I’m proud of our guys tonight. They battled again in a tough environment,” said Valentine. “Our guys stuck together and found a way when things got tough.”
North Laurel got another big night from their dynamic duo in Reed Sheppard and Ryan Davidson. Davidson led the way with 29 points on the night, while Sheppard finished with 26, after battling foul trouble throughout the game. Clay Sizemore also had a big game for North Laurel, finishing the night with 17 points.
The Jaguars came out strong early and took a 24-15 lead after the first quarter. Corbin bounced back in the second quarter and showed they can hang tough with the region’s best.
The Redhounds got hot in the second. Hayden Llewelyn knocked down two big three-pointers, while Zander Curry, Brody Wells, and Eli Pietrowski each connected on three-point shots, as well, as Corbin battled back to take a 37-34 lead at the half.
Corbin Coach Tony Pietrowski said his team was able to put together some nice runs throughout the night, much like they did in the second quarter.
“We played well in spurts tonight,” said Pietrowski. “If we could have gotten a few more shots to fall, I think we win the game.”
Sizemore heated up in the third quarter and made the biggest difference in the matchup. Sizemore knocked down three three-point shots in the third and scored 11 of his 17 points in the period to push his team ahead 58-56 heading into the fourth.
Llewelyn did his best to rally the Redhounds late in the game, scoring 12 of his 23 points in the fourth. But the trio of Sheppard, Davidson, and Sizemore was just too much in the end, as the Jaguars took the 83-77 win.
Llewelyn led the Redhounds with 23 points in the loss. Brody Wells scored 19, followed by Carter Stewart with 12 and Pietrowski with 11.
Pietrowski said despite the loss, this was the kind of game his team needed at the end of the regular season.
“This game will make us better and was the perfect test as we head into the postseason,” said Pietrowski. “We need to rest up a bit and then turn our full attention to Whitley County.”
North Laurel 83, Corbin 77
North Laurel 24 10 24 25 83
Corbin 15 23 19 21 77
North Laurel (83) — Davidson 29, Sheppard 26, Sizemore 17, Brock 6, Harris 4, Dotson 1.
Corbin (77) — Llewelyn 23, Wells 19, Stewart 12, Pietrowski 10, Worley 7, Curry 5, Cade Elam 2.
