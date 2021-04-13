Whitley County High School is pleased to announce the return of David Halcomb as the Head Volleyball Coach.
Coach Halcomb had an outstanding career himself as a four-year letterman on the Whitley County Boys' Basketball team from 1983-87. He began his teaching and coaching career with the Colonels in 1996 and has been an essential part of Whitley County's athletics program ever since.
At Whitley County High School, Coach Halcomb has served as the assistant boys' basketball coach followed by nine years as the girls' softball coach where he clinched the district championship in 2002. In 2007, Coach Halcomb took the lead as the girls' volleyball head coach.
During his tenure, Lady Colonel volleyball had eight winning seasons, earned eight district championships, and captured two region championships. Coach Halcomb has also served a year as girls' basketball head coach and currently leads the Colonel tennis program, where they were the 2017 region runner-up.
David Halcomb on his return, "I am excited about the opportunity to get back into coaching volleyball at Whitley County High School. I take great pride in our volleyball program and the tradition of success it has had over the years. Coach Countryman has done a great job with our team in recent years, advancing to the 13th Region championship match last season. I appreciate our administration allowing me to lead Lady Colonel Volleyball once again. I know we have a very talented group of returning players and I look forward to getting started very soon to begin putting together another championship-caliber team."
Regarding the announcement of David Halcomb as the Head Coach of Lady Colonel Volleyball, Bryan Stewart, Whitley County Athletic Director, comments, "WCHS is pleased to have Coach Halcomb lead our volleyball program. While his past success has been foundational to this program, his persistent commitment to developing the student-athletes of WCHS gives us confidence that the future of the program is in the right hands."
Halcomb is married to Neeka Perkins Halcomb, and they have a son, Reece Halcomb, who is currently enrolled as a freshman at the University of Tennessee and a member of the Army ROTC. He also served as a youth pastor at Main Street Baptist Church.
