CORBIN — After seeing Rodney Clarke take over as the head coach of the Lynn Camp Wildcats boys basketball program last week, Lynn Camp principal Anthony Pennington wasted little time to name Darrell Hendrix as the new coach of the girls' basketball program.
“He’s coached about every major sport and he wanted the opportunity to step up and be a head coach and I respect that,” Pennington said. “His work ethic is great, and he does a great job working with the feeder programs. I believe it is a good situation for our school and I'm excited for him to be able to have the opportunity.”
Hendrix, who also serves as an assistant coach of Lynn Camp’s fastpitch program said he was excited once he found out he got the job.
“I was very excited to find out I got the job,” he said. “I appreciate Mr. Pennington and the administration having the confidence in me to give this opportunity. Having the opportunity to see what I can do as a head coach at the high school level is something I’ve always wanted to do. I’ve coached several different sports at many different age levels and I’ve always been an assistant coach.
“I spent four years as the defensive coordinator for the football team at Lynn Camp and have spent the last seven years as an assistant coach for the softball team,” Hendrix added. “I’ve always loved basketball but didn’t know I would get the chance to be the coach. I really respected Coach (Richard) Jones and how he ran the program. He and I spent a lot of time at school talking sports, and I always looked up to him. After his passing, I contemplated applying for the job last summer, but decided against it.”
Hendrix admitted it took a lot of thought and discussion with his wife Nikki, who is the softball coach, to decide to apply.
“We already devote so much time to the softball program that our concern was having time for both,” he admitted. “We want to get the two programs working together with a lot of the same girls playing both sports. We believe we can build both programs the way we have the softball program.”
Hendrix will be taking over a Lady Wildcat team that posted a 4-26 mark last season.
“I’m ready to go to work,” he said. “The main thing I’m gonna ask from the players is to give me everything you got every day. Any player I’ve ever coached will tell you how hard I pushed them and it made them better players.
“My goal is for us to be in great physical shape. I want us to be able to run the floor as hard as we can the entire game,” Hendrix added. “Coach Clarke has given me a great start. He had a young and inexperienced team last season, but got them headed in the right direction.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.