WILLIAMSBURG — Sean Pigman’s Whitley County Lady Colonels remained unbeaten by blowing past Madison Central on Friday with a 56-35 win.
Darcie Anderson led the way with 16 points while Reis Anderson followed with a 15-point scoring effort for the Lady Colonels (4-0). Gracie Wilder added nine points in the win.
“We played really good and was able to get a good win,” Whitley County coach Sean Pigman said. “We feel like we are getting better. We are playing our tempo and style. The girls have given good effort and they have a great attitude. We are wanting to compete and we did that tonight.”
Whitley County led 22-18 at the end of the first quarter and 42-22 at halftime before wrapping up the victory in the second half by outscoring the Lady Indians, 14-13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.