CORBIN — It looked as if the Corbin Lady Redhounds were going to cruise to an easy win over Danville on Tuesday after jumping out to a three-goal lead in first-half action.
The Lady Admirals had other plans though as they scored five second-half goals to stun Corbin while pulling out a 5-3 come from behind win.
The loss dropped the Lady Redhounds to 2-6 and now Hannah Goins’ squad will switch focus and prepare for its upcoming road game on Saturday against Perry Central.
Corbin scored right out of the gate with Grace Gibson’s goal giving the Lady Redhounds a 1-0 lead during the 2nd minute. Olivia Jones followed with another goal during the 11th minute while Gibson’s second goal during the 36th minute increased Corbin’s lead to 3-0 at halftime.
Danville heated up in the second half with Karolyn Valko scoring goals during the 43rd, 50th, and 69th minutes to tie the game at three apiece.
Holly Helmers’ goal during the 72nd minute gave the Lady Admirals their first lead of the match at 4-3 while Valko’s fourth goal during the 78th minute sealed the win for her team.
