After an exciting win to open the season, the Lynn Camp Wildcats fell in their second game of the year, losing 76-62 to Danville Christian School on the road on Tuesday night.
In last year’s meeting with Danville Christian, the Wildcats put the game away with a solid 70-52 win. This year, things went a little different for Rodney Clarke’s squad, as a much improved Danville Christian team took the court.
While Lynn Camp’s Gavin Allen is considered a dominant big man in the 13th Region, Danville Christian brought some size of their own, featuring a 7-footer and another big man that stood 6-foot-7 in the paint.
Despite some size differentials, the Wildcats got off to a strong start in the game, taking a 19-17 lead after the first quarter. That early game momentum carried over into the second quarter, as Lynn Camp looked to be in control of the game, holding to a 36-31 advantage over Danville Christian heading into the half.
The third quarter proved to be the most crucial minutes of the game, as the Wildicats struggled to get much going on the offensive end, while Danville Christian’s offense exploded. Danville Christian scored 29 points in the third period to flip the game and take a commanding 60-46 lead into the fourth and final quarter of play.
Finding themselves down double digits entering the game’s final minutes, Lynn Camp seemed to pick things up on the offensive end in the fourth. Unfortunately, Danville Christian’s lead was just too much for the Wildcats to overcome, as they fell 76-62.
Leading the way for Lynn Camp on the night was Allen with 19 points, followed by Micah Engle with 16. Junior Duane Sparks added 13 points in the loss.
Lynn Camp now sits at 1-1 on the season. They will return to action on Thursday, taking on Wellsprings Guardians homeschool team out of Richmond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.