WILLIAMSBURG — Head Football Coach Shan Housekeeper has announced the Patriots 10-game schedule for the 2023 season.
This year’s slate features five home games and five road games with four non-conference games against AAC opponents.
For the fourth straight year, UC will kick off the season in front of their home crowd as they host Kentucky Christian on August 26 at 7 p.m. It is the second time in the last three years that the Patriots will face the Knights in the season-opener as Cumberlands took the last meeting 58-7 in 2021.
Cumberlands opens September with back-to-back road test beginning with Pikeville on September 2. It will be the 12th straight meeting with the Bears and the first time the two squads will square off in a non-conference game. The Patriots have won four of the last five in the series, including three straight at Pikeville.
“This game will be a tough challenge, hitting the road against a good football team,” said Coach Housekeeper. “It’ll be an early test for our team and hopefully prepare us for what’s to come the rest of the season.”
The following week will see the Patriots taking on Union in the 43rd Battle of the Brass Lantern. UC has won the last four meetings between these two schools and it’s the first time since 2018 that the game will be played in Barbourville.
UC closes out its non-conference schedule with perennial power Reinhardt. The Eagles finished last season ranked ninth in the NAIA Coaches’ Poll and qualified for the NAIA Football Championship series for the eighth time. This marks the first meeting between these two teams since 2018 when they were both members of the MSC Appalachian Division.
“Reinhardt is a very disciplined team that has a lot of talent. It will be a great gauge of where we are at heading into conference play,” added Coach Housekeeper.
After a bye week, the Patriots close out the month taking on the defending Mid-South Conference champions, Bethel on September 30. It marks the fourth consecutive year that UC is opening conference play at home.
October sees the Patriots on the road three times that month beginning with a trip to Lebanon, TN on October 7. They will return home to face Faulkner on October 14. That game will serve as the 2023 Homecoming game capping off a week of festivities. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
Cumberlands closes out the month with back-to-back road trips to Lindsey Wilson (Oct. 21) and Campbellsville (Oct. 28).
Coach Housekeeper said, “This are difficult road games and we will continued to be tested throughout the season. Our goal is to continue to grow and finish the season strong.”
UC closes out the 2023 regular season hosting Georgetown on November 4. Prior to the game, Cumberlands will honor its 2023 senior class. The Patriots knocked off the Tigers 24-23 last year in Georgetown.
