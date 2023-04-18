LONDON — Another solid pitching effort from Cruz Cima played a big role in Corbin’s 6-1 win over South Laurel on Tuesday.
Cima improved to a perfect 5-0 on the mound after scattering six hits, and limiting the Cardinals to only one run. He also struck out six batters during his 6 1/3 innings of work.
The Redhounds (14-5 overall, 4-0 in 50th District seeding games) scored two runs in the first inning while adding another run in the second inning, and never looked back.
“Another well pitched game for us,” Corbin coach Cody Philpot said. “Cruz did a great job and Abner came in and slammed the door. We came up with a few big hits with two outs and made some good defensive plays to stay in control. Another great team win.”
Trey Smith’s Cardinals (10-11 overall, 0-4 against 50th District foes) have now dropped nine of their last 12 games after starting the season with a 7-2 record.
Jacob Baker came up big offensively, going 2-for-4 with two RBI, and one run scored while Kade Elam had two hits, and scored once.
Walker Landrum and Noah Cima finished with a hit, a run scored, and an RBI apiece while Jeremiah Gilbert and Cam Estep had a hit, and a run scored apiece.
Bradric Helton finished with a hit and two RBI while Mikey Neal had a hit.
Vincent Sizemore led South Laurel with two hits while Jack Vaughn finished with a hit and an RBI.
Cole Harville, Ayden Smith, and Ashton Garland each had a hit apiece.
Keaton Creech took the loss, pitching four innings while allowing seven hits, and five earned runs. He also struck out three batters. Harlan tossed three innings of scoreless, and hitless ball while fanning six batters.
