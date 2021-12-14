CORBIN — Tony Pietrowski’s Corbin Redhounds rebounded from last week’s 1-2 mark by cruising past rival Clay County in dominating fashion with a 71-45 victory.
Corbin (3-2) led by as many as 36 points in the victory, and put the running clock into effect in the second half.
“I’m proud of the response my team had to a tough start to the season,” Pietrowski said. “We had a set of great practices and then carried those things over to the floor tonight. We are seeing continued improvement individually and as a team.”
Ten different players scored in the win for the Redhounds with Hayden Llewellyn’s 23 points leading the way. Trey Worley added 11 points while Zander Curry and a Carter Stewart each added nine a points apiece and Eli Pietrowski finished with six points.
“Hayden did a great job defensively tonight — underrated part of his game,” Pietrowski said. ““I thought we rebounded the ball better tonight as well.
“Kids like Zander, Elam and Baker are only tapping into their potential,” he added. “I love the upside they possess.”
The Redhounds dominated as soon as the game tipped-off by running out to a 25-9 advantage behind 11 points by Llewellyn while Cade Elam and Worley each scored five points apiece.
Curry scored eight points in the second quarter while Llewellyn added seven points allowing Corbin’s advantage to grow to 49-16 at halftime.
Coach Tony Pietrowski played his subs for most of the second half as Clay County outscored the Redhounds, 29-22, but the damage had already been done.
Corbin is scheduled to be back in action Friday at home in a key 50th District battle with Williamsburg. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. tip.
“It’s a big district seed game Friday,” Pietrowski said. “Our team is excited about the opportunity”
Corbin 71, Clay County 45
Clay County 9 7 10 19 45
Corbin 25 24 8 14 71
Clay County (45) — Crockett 7, Jackson 6, Harris 15, Crawford 11, Rice 6.
Corbin (71) — Llewellyn 23, Curry 9, Worley 11, Stewart 9, Elam 5, Longmire 2, Wells 2, Pietrowski 6, Middleton 2, Baker 2.
