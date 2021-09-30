BARBOURVILLE — Once again the Corbin Lady Redhounds made easy work of a fellow 13th Region opponent, this time taking out the Knox Central Lady Panthers in three-straight sets on Thursday night.
The Lady Redhounds have continued to show their dominance in the 13th Region and are now 8-0 against regional opponents and have just two losses on the entire season, losing to Holy Cross and Anderson County, Tenn.
Corbin wasted little time putting the Lady Panthers away on Thursday. They took the first two sets by a score of 25-13, before winning the match with a dominant performance in the third and final set, 25-5.
Coach Vanessa Ross said it was a good night for her squad. Every girl on the roster got to play in the game. She also had the chance to move some girls around and experiment with different lineups throughout the night.
“It’s always great to get a region win,” said Ross. “Everyone got to play. We ran some different lineups and played people in different positions.”
With less than two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Lady Redhounds do not appear to be slowing down. They’re playing their best volleyball of the season and have just six regular-season games left on the schedule. Next week, they will take on Pulaski County on Monday, Harlan County on Tuesday, and travel to West Jessamine on Thursday to take on the Lady Colts.
