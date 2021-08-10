HAZARD — Chesney Jacobs turned in a four-goal effort to lead Corbin to an 8-2 season-opening win over Perry Central on Thursday.
Jacobs found the back of the net early and often, scoring three of his game-high four goals in the first half.
His goal just 10 minutes into the contest gave Corbin a quick 1-0 advantage. Teammate Kyle Webb added a goal a minute and a half later to push Corbin’s lead to 2-0.
Jose Torres scored a goal during the 15th minute while Jacobs added his second at the 23rd minute, giving the Redhounds a commanding 4-0 edge.
His third goal at the 32nd minute increased Corbin’s lead to 5-0 before seeing Perry Central cut its deficit to 5-1 right before halftime thanks to a goal by Dakota Noble.
The Commodores added another goal 15 minutes into the second half to make the score, 5-2, before seeing Jacobs’ fourth goal of the game, giving the Redhounds a 6-2 advantage. Gabe Cima became the fourth Corbin player to score, adding two goals during the final seven minutes, leading the Redhounds’ to their six-goal victory.
Corbin will be back in action Friday at 8 p.m. against Lafayette.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.