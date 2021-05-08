CORBIN — Lynn Camp was a couple of plays from finishing this past weekend with a perfect 3-0 record but in the end, they were able to salvage one win after dropping heartbreakers to both Clay County (8-6), and Jackson County (5-4).
The Lady Wildcats did manage to pull out an impressive 11-1 win over Williamsburg to improve to 12-9.
“We didn’t hit the ball well this weekend like we have the last two games, but I’m hoping we can get in the cage and get our rhythm back,” Hendrix said. “In the Williamsburg game, our bats didn’t come alive until late. Mady (Roberts) pitched a great game and the defense backed her up, too.
“Halle Mills pitched against Jackson and done a great job,” she added. “We made errors late in the game that cost us in the end.”
Saturday’s Games
Game Two
Jackson County 5, Lynn Camp 4
Lynn Camp let another one slip away in the final inning during its 5-4 loss to Jackson County.
The Lady Wildcats led 3-2 going into the seventh inning but couldn’t hold on to the lead as the Lady Generals rallied to score four runs in the seventh inning to pick up the one-run win.
Halle Mills took the loss despite allowing only five hits and one earned run and finishing with 13 strikeouts.
Gabriella Carollo led Lynn Camp with three hits and two RBI while Mills finished with a hit and two runs scored. Julia Shepherd turned in a hit and one RBI while Jorja Carnes, Katie Miller, Catori Bunch and Alissa Crumpler each had a hit apiece.
Game One
Lynn Camp 11, Williamsburg 1
Madyson Roberts turned in a stellar pitching effort, limiting Williamsburg to only two hits while allowing no earned runs and finishing with nine strikeouts during Lynn Camp’s 11-1 win.
The Lady Wildcats’ bats were quiet for the most part, leading only 3-1 until exploding for a combined eight runs during the sixth and seventh innings.
Halle Mills went 3-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored while Alissa Crumpler collected three hits and finished with two runs scored and an RBI. Gabriella Carollo and Katie Miller each finished with two hits apiece while Abby Miller had two hits and an RBI. Jorga Carnes, Julia Shepherd, and Roberts each finished with a hit and a run scored apiece.
Friday’s Game
Clay County 8, Lynn Camp 6, 9 innings
The Lady Wildcats look as if they had the game wrapped up after taking a 6-4 lead in the top of the eighth inning but Clay County rallied, tying the game at six apiece before winning the game in the ninth inning thanks to a walk-off homer by Emma Deaton.
Just how close was Lynn Camp to the win? The Lady Wildcats just had turned a double play in the bottom of the eighth inning, leading, 6-4.
Clay County has no one on base before rallying to tie the game.
Lynn Camp held leads throughout the game. The Lady Wildcats scored three runs in the top of the first inning and added another run in the top of the fifth to take a 4-2 lead. Clay County answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at four apiece.
Madyson Roberts and Gabriella Carollo each finished with three hits apiece for the Lady Wildcats. Carollo also drove in a run. Roberts took the loss in the pitcher’s circle, allowing 17 hits, and seven earned runs while striking out eight batters.
Halle Mills finished with two hits and two runs scored while Alissa Crumpler had two hits and one run scored. Katie Miller connected with a home run, finishing with two RBI and a run scored while Julia Shepherd also added a hit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.