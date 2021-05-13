CORBIN — Lynn Camp’s inconsistencies continued Thursday against Jackson County.
Nikki Hendrix’s squad has shown it can play with anyone in the region but just can’t seem to get over the hump.
The Lady Wildcats (13-11) dug themselves a 6-0 hole early against the Lady Generals and could never recover despite putting together numerous rallies, losing to Jackson County, 12-8.
Once again errors played a big role in Lynn Camp’s loss. The Lady Wildcats committed five miscues, leading to six unearned runs.
Pitcher Madyson Roberts pitches the entire game, allowing 13 hits and six earned runs while striking out four batters.
“Until we can play a full seven innings with good defense and score runs with runners on base, we aren’t going to win many ball games,” Hendrix said.
Jorja Carnes led the way at the plate and the field, delivering a home run, and finishing with two hits and two RBI while making a key play at first base defensively. Olivia Dozier went 2-for-3 with two RBI while Halle Mills finished with two hits, an RBI, and one run scored. Katie Miller, Roberts, and Abby Miller each had a hit apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.