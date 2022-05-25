HARROGATE, TENNESSEE — North Laurel put together one of its best comebacks in recent memory during Wednesday’s 13th Region Fastpitch Tournament semifinal matchup against crosstown rival South Laurel.
The Lady Jaguars trailed 3-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning before a base hit scored a run while adding two more runs in the bottom of the sixth while Braylee Fawbush’s single to left field scored Bella Sizemore from second base to give North Laurel a stunning 4-3 walk-off win over the Lady Cardinals.
“Wow, what a game,” North Laurel coach Chris Edwards said. “We knew South was a really good team and we expected them to be ready for us. They did some really nice things and we are lucky to come away with the win.
“Coach (Carly) Mink does such a great job with all her girls,” he added. “I think Katie Jervis and Makayla Blair are fantastic players. Obviously, I have only gotten to see them from a distance, but they are as good as anyone in thIs region and they played like it tonight.”
After seeing both teams fail to score during the first two innings, South Laurel (19-14) took a 3-0 advantage in the third inning after Makayla Blair drove ins run with a hit while Addison Baker delivered a two-run hit to left field to make the score, 3-0.
Lady Cardinal pitcher Katie Jervis was in control through until North Laurel (22-12) finally began to heat up at the plate in the bottom of the fifth inning.
A base hit by Hallie Proffitt scored Katie Sams to cut the Lady Jaguars’ deficit to 3-1.
An error led to North Laurel’s second run of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning while Emily Sizemore’s sacrifice fly scored Madison Parman to tie the game at three apiece.
Proffitt took care of South Laurel’s hitters in the top of the seventh inning, setting up Fawbush’s heroics in the bottom of the seventh.
“Offensively, we had runners on second and third with two outs two or three times and just couldn’t get that big hit,” Edwards said. “We finally put a few things together. Katie Sams was huge tonight with a lead off single to get on base and scratch that first run for us in the fifth. Then we played small ball and was able to get a couple more runs in the sixth.
“In the bottom of the seventh, I told Bella Sizemore who was on second and the potential winning run, that there would be no sign from me — just run. I asked Braylee Fawbush to put a good swing on a good pitch. She did and found a gap for us and we were able to walk off with a win. I am so excited and happy for Braylee.
“The good thing for us is that we advance,” he added. “We didn’t play our best game but South Laurel gets the credit for making that happen. This rivalry has to be one of, if not the best in the state. Obviously, this is my first region game against South and what a great game it was for us.”
Proffitt got the win, tossing all seven innings while allowing seven hits, and three earned runs. She also came through at the plate, going a perfect 4-for-4 with an RBI. Fawbush delivered two hits and an RBI while Sams and Bailee Root each finished with a hit apiece. Emily Sizemore finished with an RBI.
“We pitched and played well defensively again, which is always the key for us,” Edwards said. “I can’t think of any errors that we made. That makes us so much better. Hallie Proffitt pitched well again. I think her velocity and location got better as the game went along. I can’t say enough good things about how she has played. She also had four hits and drove in a run.
“I tell the girls every day to make every play that we should on defense and someone make a great play,” he added. “Tonight we had several of those. Bailee Root making a great running shoestring catch in center, a line drive back to the mound that Hallie caught and doubled up a runner at first, and Morgan Edwards with a great catch on a foul pop up when she went into the fence to make the play.”
Jervis took the loss for the Lady Cardinals, allowing eight hits, and two earned runs while striking out one batter.
Blair led South Laurel with two hits, and an RBI while Baker delivered a hit and two RBI. Aubree Laster finished with two hits, and a run scored while Hannah Carnes and Jervis each had a hit. Jaylyn Lewis also finished with a run scored.
North Laurel is scheduled to be back in action Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The Lady Jaguars will face off against Knox Central in semifinal action. The Lady Panthers are coming off a 13-3 victory over Bell County.
The two teams met on March 22, with Knox Central beating North Laurel for the first time in program history with a 13-12 comeback win.
“As exciting as that game was, we have to refocus pretty quickly,” Edwards said. “The girls have school tomorrow and final exams and then we come right back up here to play Knox Central tomorrow. I won’t let my girls forget that Knox beat us early in the season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.