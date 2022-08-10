CORBIN — Lynn Camp boys cross country coach Marc Estep still has a bitter taste left in his mouth when his team just missed out on advancing to state after losing a tiebreaker at the regional meet that resulted in his team finishing third.
He’s hoping to see his team make another run at earning a bid at the state meet, but graduation along with some of his runners transferring has hurt those chances.
“Our boys worked so hard last season and they came up just a little short,” Estep said. “Unfortunately, our boys’ side took a big hit to graduation and to some transferring out of our district so our numbers a little low this year.”
Returning for Lynn Camp will be senior Jaden Stewart, freshman Caleb Williams, and eighth-grader Clayton White.
“Jayden has been with me for four years and is always fun to be around,” Estep said. “Jaden finished 11th last year at the region and I feel like this season he will improve on that. In the event that we don’t have a full team, I feel like Jaden will be a state qualifier as an individual which would make four consecutive years that he will compete at the state level. I’m excited to have him one last season.
“Caleb will be participating in his first full season at the high school level, and I am excited to watch him improve every week,” he added. “He has really been working hard and I can already see a big improvement over last year at this time.
“Clayton ran up last season at the varsity level and did a great job for us,” Estep continued. “He was one of the reasons the boys had a chance at the region meet. He ran his best race and finished 28th. Clayton is battling a foot injury at the moment, but once he is at 100 percent, I feel like he will have a great season.”
Estep said even though his numbers aren’t great on the boys’ side, he feels his team is still going to have a successful season as individuals.
“They are all great kids and work very hard and I know it will pay off for them,” he said. “If we can get our numbers up on the boys’ side, I think they can have a good showing at the region and qualify for the state as a team, but if we can’t get the numbers up, we will still have a strong showing as individuals. We have a very large group of elementary kids running this year and I’m excited to watch them. The future is very bright.
“As always, I have to give my assistant coach Brittany Weinheimer a lot of credit for everything she does for me and these kids,” Estep added. “She is definitely a huge part of our success and I appreciate everything that she has and continues to do. I would also like to wish all of our surrounding cross country teams a lot of luck this season. Our area has a lot of great teams and coaches and at the end of the day we all want each other to do well.”
