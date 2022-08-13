CORBIN — Corbin girls cross country coach Tyler Harris is anxious to see if his Lady Redhounds can repeat as region champs with all but one runner returning from last season’s squad.
Harris said his team remains young but the experience they gained will help them this season.
“The girls are stronger and are working hard,” he said. “I expect to improve on what we did last season and repeat as region champs.”
Returning for Harris will be senior Mary Jackson, freshman Jaycee Frye, junior Maddie Jo Russell, freshman Alex Herren, freshman Mary Simons, eighth-grader Hadley Elmore, and sophomore Savannah Mayer.
“Mary is experienced and tough. She is our team leader and is one of the most consistent, reliable, and gutty runners I have coached. Can always count on Mary,” Harris said. “Jaycee is a front runner, and hard worker. She is a racer and likes to push the pace and in turn pulls her teammates along with her. I hope to see her make the jump to run sub 21 on a regular basis. She can run with the best of them.
“Maddie Jo is fun to be around. MJ is so strong and I can see how determined she is this year in the way she has been training,” he added. “She’s still learning how to race the long distance but she’s really committed to it. I believe she can have a breakout year. Alex is a natural and can be as good as anyone in the region. She is coming off an injury but is determined to get back in shape to help the team.
“Mary Simons is our finisher from state last year,” Harris continued. “She really turned it up at the end of last season. She is much stronger than she was a year ago so look for her to have some great results this year. Hadley is incredibly competitive and very talented. Running with the varsity team full time will be new for her but she’s shown that she is ready for that challenge and will do what it takes to get the results we need. Savannah has improved by leaps and bounds since last year. I’m excited for Savannah to see her hard work payoff. The team will really count on her to come through and I know she can do it.”
“These are our top seven through the summer but we have many other girls on the roster who are working hard and getting better everyday,” Harris said. “We need them to step up and there’s a good chance that several not named in this list will and earn their way into the lineup. We hope this happens because it pushes everyone on the team to give their best.”
Although his team remains young, Harris said Corbin is a tested and experienced group.
“I think they are very mature for their age and understand what it takes to win. We are solid but a little thin. Depth is a bit of a concern so I really hope some girls will step up and fit the bill.”
Harris said he always tries to run a tough schedule.
“I want the kids to be challenged but I also want them to know how to win so the schedule will provide a good mix of that,” he said. “With respect to the rest of the region, I think our girls are in the drivers seat as long as we stay healthy and work hard and remain humble.
“I’m proud of the summer these girls have had,” Harris added. “This team has been together for a while now so I am ready for them to come together and have show what they are capable of doing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.