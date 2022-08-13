CORBIN — Marc Estep’s Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats cross country team is ready to take on the expectations of being region favorites this season with tons of experienced runners returning from last year’s region championship squad.
Estep’s squad is full of talent, and is ready to show why many consider this year’s girls cross country team the favorite to capture another region title.
Lynn Camp will be led by seniors Abby Mabe, Arabella Pennington, sophomores Cambree Prewitt, Kadence Huff, and Savannah Thacker along with freshmen Lauren Partin, Lilly Henize, and Midi Weymers.
“Abby Mabe had a great season last year,” Estep said. “She finished first in a lot of season meets, and was the individual region champion and finished 10th at the state meet which earned her all state honors. I'm excited for her senior season, we have set some very high goals for her and I know she can accomplish them all!
“Arabella Pennington also had a great season last year and has been with us for a long time,” he added. “Arabella is probably one of the hardest working runners that we have and her progress over the years has really helped our team finish well. She was a big part of our success last year, finishing 10th at the region.
“Lauren jumped into cross country as a middle schooler and really has a bright future in the sport and also plays multiple sports at a high level,” he continued. “She finished sixth at last year’s region as an eighth-grader and had a 53rd place finish at the state meet. We are very excited about this season with her and I expect big things from her.”
Estep said he’s excited to see what Henize, Weymers, Prewitt, Huff, and Thacker bring to the table as well.
“Lily is another young runner that has really jumped in and has done very well in cross country,” he said. “Lily is a multi-sport student athlete, and the sky is the limit for her in many sports. She finished seventh at region as an eighth-grader and had a good showing at the state with a 126th place finish.
“Madi is yet another great athlete that plays multiple sports and started running last season,” Estep added. “She finished 16th at the region and 145th at the state meet as an eighth-grader. Madi at this point of the season may be our most-improved runner. I see a huge difference in her already and I am very excited to see how she does this year.
“Cambree is starting her second season of cross country, and as her coach, I wish I had 10 just like her,” he continued. “Cambree is such a hard worker and she was a huge part in our championship run last season and will be just as important this year. She finished 36th at the region and I know she has already set higher goals for herself. Very excited that she is back with us.
“Kadence is returning for her second cross country season, and has already shown a lot of improvement since last season,” he said. “I expect her to impact this team in a positive way this year and push herself and other teammates throughout the season. I think she is still learning a lot about the sport and I'm excited to see her run.
“Savannah is new to us this year and we are excited to have her,” Estep added. “She has really impressed me to this point with her mental toughness and willingness to work hard in a sport that is not only new to her, but very hard. I feel that once she gets a few meets under her belt and learns a little more that she will move up. She is a great addition to this already strong team.”
With so much talent returning, Estep believes his team’s unity will be its biggest strength.
“They want each other to do well as individuals because they know it helps them as a team in the long run,” he said. “These girls push and encourage each other at practice everyday and when you are already some of the top runners in the region it will only help their result at the state level.
“Our biggest concern every year is injuries that happen from such a tough sport,” Estep added. “As long as we can stay injury-free or be injury-free by region and state, we should have another great season.”
Estep believes his schedule he has made will also challenge his team, and have his runners prepared for the region and state tournament meets.
“This year’s schedule has been beefed up a little compared to last season,” he admitted. “We will be running more invitationals that have a lot of good teams in all classes and I think this will definitely help us in the postseason.
“These girls come in as the preseason favorite to win the region, but to me that doesn't mean a thing,” Estep added. “If we were the only team in the region, we would train just as hard. Do I think they can win it back-to-back? Absolutely. But we have to do the work for it to happen and I think they are hungry enough to do it.”
