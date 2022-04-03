WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County Colonels held off a late rally from Perry County Central on Friday night, to take a 5-2 win at home.
The Colonels were in complete control for much of the game, before the Commodores scored their only two runs of the night in the top of the seventh. Whitley County finally ended the inning and took the win in the end.
It was not a clean game for the Colonels. They managed just five hits at the plate and had five errors in the field. Despite that, they were able to overcome those challenges and get the win against a good team.
Mason Croley led the Colonels with a home run and a single while driving in two runs. Trevor Downs, Logan Bennett, and Tyler Rose each singled once. Caden Petrey and Bryce Anderson each drove in one run.
Coach Jeremy Shope said he was happy with the way his team battled at the plate against a solid pitcher in Perry Central’s Mason McAlarnis.
“It was a good win for us tonight. We are getting better at the plate,” said Shope. “They threw a good arm and we had some good at-bats. We’re learning to compete.”
Croley turned in an impressive performance on the mound. He pitched six innings and gave up just one hit, allowing one earned run and striking out seven batters. Landon Siler came on in the seventh in relief and also gave up one hit and one earned run while striking out two.
Shope praised Croley for the performance.
“We had a great outing by Mason Croley tonight,” said Shope. “He had a no-hitter going into the seventh. He filled up the zone and had all three pitches working.”
Croley’s solo home run in the bottom of the second inning gave the Colonels an early 1-0 lead. They went on to add three more runs in the bottom of the third, with hits from Rose, Anderson, and Croley, extending their lead to 4-0.
They scored their last run of the night in the bottom of the sixth on a single from Petrey that scored Downs to give Whitley County the 5-0 lead. The Commodores scored two runs in the top of the seventh, but a fielder’s choice ended the game and gave the Colonels the 5-2 win.
