Whitley County pushed its record to an impressive 11–1 with a 7-4 victory over Mayfield.
The Colonels did just enough at the plate while receiving a solid pitching effort from Mason Croley to pick up the three-run win.
Croley tossed six innings, allowing only three hits, and one earned run while fanning nine batters.
After going scoreless for the first two innings, Jeremy Shope’s squad scored two runs in the third inning while adding three runs in the fifth inning, and two more runs in the sixth inning to take a 7-1 lead.
The Cardinals’ bats came alive in the seventh inning, scoring three runs before Whitley's Bradyn Bargo shut the door by recording the final three outs to secure the win.
Sam Harp led the way at the plate with a 2-for-3 effort while driving in two runs, and scoring once.
Hunter Wilson finished with a hit, and drove in two runs.
Grant Zehr and Andrew Stack each had a hit, an RBI, and two runs scored while Bryce Anderson finished with a hit and a run scored.
Shane Parker also delivered a run-scoring hit while RJ Osborne scored once.
