WILLIAMSBURG — Randy Crider has announced he’s stepping down as the Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jacket basketball team’s varsity head coach to spend more time with his family, but didn’t rule out getting back to coaching at the high school level down the road.
Crider spent six years as Williamsburg’s coach, compiling an 81-86 mark while leading the Lady Yellow Jackets to two 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Girls Tournament championships during the 2017-18 season and the 2019-2020 season.
He guided Williamsburg to the Final Four of the 2018 All ‘A Girls State Tournament while leading the Lady Yellow Jackets to a 19-11 mark. The 19 wins were the most since the 1995-96 season when they won 20 games.
Crider ranks third all-time in career wins at Williamsburg, only behind Ray Martin’s 208 wins, and Jim Rains’ 95 wins.
