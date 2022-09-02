CORBIN — Class of 2023 Linebacker Zayne Hammack has been invited to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl set to be played Jan. 30, 2023, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
The Blue-Grey Bowl is one of the top five bowl games in the nation. Athletes participate in a jersey ceremony and a ring ceremony. They then have three days to practice with the new coaches and team, and then gear up for the game.
Zayne has lived to play on Campbell Field (Corbin) since he was 6 years old. He played for TCSA from age 6 until he was in the sixth-grade.
For any student athlete, this offer is not one that is taken lightly.
“My first thought was ‘no way there isn’t any way they chose me,”’ he said. “This is a dream come true, all of my hard work in and out of the classroom, both on and off the field is finally paying off.”
His mother Alisha Hammack said, “He came home one day and said ‘I’m going to be under the lights where the Buccaneers play.’ At that point i think it finally hit him.
“To say we are proud of his accomplishments is an understatement,” she added. “He is a humble young man who works for everything he wants.”
Zayne is a very versatile player. He puts his team’s needs above his own. He holds a 4.0 GPA, and he also holds the school record for first wrestling pin in school history, along with the first wrestling win in the school’s history.
During his run as a Redhound, he has had many accolades. His seventh-grade year as a Redhound, his football team went undefeated to win the state title. During his eighth-grade year, his team went undefeated during the regular season, and came up just short in the semifinals at the state tournament.
“During his freshman year, he played offense and defense on the Corbin freshman and junior varsity squad,” his mother said. “He had three games each week, and he loved every second! He was in his element, cheering on his brothers, and playing every possession with all of his heart.
“When we received the invitation in the mail, we were so blessed,” Alisha added. “We were blessed that our son was recognized for his hard work by a panel of former NFL players.”
Dale Sturgill, one of Zayne’s coaches from a summer camp sent the link to his Hudl account for the committee to review. The committee doesn’t just look at the skills he has on the field, but his skills within the classroom as well.
You can catch Zayne and his team January 30, 2023, on ESPN 3.
