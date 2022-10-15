CORBIN — Corbin defeated Lincoln County 63-0 in a shutout win on Friday.
Lincoln County received first, but didn’t make it far before having to punt. Corbin took off in getting a touchdown early to give the Redhounds a 7-0 lead.
Corbin forced a fumble that was recovered in the end-zone to bring another touchdown. The Redhounds were then up 14-0 with 6:45 left in the first quarter.
It wasn’t long before Corbin was on the scoreboard again, rushing for 24 yards to pick up another touchdown, making it 21-0.
With two minutes remaining in the first quarter, Corbin notched another touchdown, bringing the lead to 28-0.
Two minutes into the second quarter, Corbin forced a running clock when Cameron Combs rushed for 57 yards into the end-zone. This increased the score to a commanding 35-0 lead for the Redhounds.
Kade Elam passed a 47-yard throw into the endzone to give Corbin a 42-0 lead.
The score going into halftime was 49-0 after yet another pass from Elam for a touchdown.
In the second half, Corbin scored two more touchdowns to give the Redhounds a 63-0 final.
