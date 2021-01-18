CORBIN — Corbin's Treyveon Longmire narrowed his college choices down to eight schools today. Those schools are West Virginia, University of Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Michigan, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.
“My recruitment has been a journey, lots of talking with coaches and building relationships — it’s been fun,” Longmire said earlier this season. “I’ve come to realize that I have a big future ahead but there’s a lot of hard work to come with that. It hasn’t been a big pressure but it’s made me realize that I have to stay working hard and be a leader of my team.”
