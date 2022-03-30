DANVILLE — Corbin’s three-game win streak came to an end on the road Tuesday, falling to 12th Region power Danville, 11-1.
The Redhounds (4-5) mustered only two hits in the loss while committing two errors.
Danville scored two runs in the first inning and never looked back. Corbin answered with a run in the top of the second inning after a run-scoring hit by Kade Elam to make the score, 2-1.
The Admirals followed with a run in the bottom of the second before putting the game away with five runs in the third inning, two runs in the fourth, and a run in the fifth.
Elam finished with a hit, RBI, and run scored while Evan Poore also had a hit.
Poore took the loss on the mound, surrendering two hits and three earned runs in two innings of work while walking five batters. Cruz Cima tossed two innings, allowing seven hits, two earned runs while walking two. He struck out four batters. Mark Prewitt pitched one/third of an inning while allowing one earned run. He walked a batter and struck out a batter.
Corbin will be back in action Thursday at 8 p.m. in a road matchup against Knoxville Central, Tenn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.