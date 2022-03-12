CORBIN — Corbin’s Seth Jones placed fourth in the 190-pound division while BJ Jackson placed sixth in the 130-pound division during Saturday’s 2022 KY State Middle School Wrestling Championships at the Arena.
Corbin's Seth Jones and BJ Jackson shine during KY State Middle School Wrestling Championships
- By Les Dixon Staff Writer
