Corbin’s Seth Jones (right) placed fourth in the 190-pound division while BJ Jackson (left) placed sixth in the 130-pound division during Saturday’s 2022 KY State Middle School Wrestling Championships at the Arena. | Photo Courtesy of the Corbin High School Wrestling Team Facebook page

CORBIN — Corbin’s Seth Jones placed fourth in the 190-pound division while BJ Jackson placed sixth in the 130-pound division during Saturday’s 2022 KY State Middle School Wrestling Championships at the Arena.

