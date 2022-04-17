CORBIN — Curt Hart’s Corbin Redhound tennis team turned in another impressive week of play on the hard courts. Picking up wins over Central Hardin and Bell County before participating in the Elizabethtown Spring Classic on Saturday.
“Playing Central Hardin on Friday and participating in the Elizabethtown Spring Classic on Saturday has really helped our team improve and play a higher level of tennis,” Hart said. “We faced four outstanding teams this weekend and we definitely have improved our confidence and tennis skills.”
Saturday’s Matches
Elizabethtown Spring Classic
Corbin’s Quinn Maguet and Dylan Koen, defeated LCA’s Howell and Blakemore in the semifinals of Elizabethtown High School Spring Classic to advance to the finals against one of the top doubles teams in the state.
“The Corbin number one duo of Quinn Maguet and Dylan Koen played exceptionally well in the finals against North Oldham’s Gurevich and Masters, winning 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (10-6),” Hart said. “This victory should give Quinn and Dylan consideration for a top-four seed in the 2022 state tournament.”
In the No. 2 doubles draw, Daniel Byrley and John Ball lost in the semifinals to a very good team for E’town. In their second match, they defeated North Oldham’s team (Sandvoss and Dees) for a third-place finish.
In the No. 3 doubles draw, Ben Mynatt and Jacob Frazier, defeated LCA’s Cross and Dobbs to advance to the finals. Corbin lost in the finals to E-town’s Brangers and Hanson
In the No. 1 singles draw, Corbin’s Nate Hill lost to Matt Parsons from E’town, 6-1, 6-2. Hill defeated LCA’s Zach Workman 6-0, 6-1 to capture third place.
In the No. 2 singles draw, Harrison Schuhmann lost in the semifinals to North Oldham’s Luke Colton 6-1, 6-0. Harrison defeated LCA’s Jack Preston 6-2, 2-6, 1-0 (10-7) to capture third place.
Friday’s Match
Corbin 5, Central Hardin 0
Singles
No. 1 Quinn Maguet (C) def. Jacob Jiranek (CH), 6-4, 6-3
No. 2 Dylan Koen (C) def. Westin Bowman (CH), 6-1, 6-3
Doubles
No. 1 John Ball/Nate Hill (C) def. Patrick Lally/Sam Brian (CH), 3-6, 6-4, 10-8
No. 2 Daniel Byrley/Harrison Schuhmann (C) def. Noah Bennett/Sam Nelson (CH), 4-6, 6-1, 10-5
No. 3 Ben Mynatt/Jacob Frazier (C) def. Sawyer Cannon/Riley Grace (CH), 6-1, 7-6 (3)
Thursday’s Match
Corbin 9, Bell County 0
Singles
No. 1 Nate Hill (C) def. Ethan Smith (BC), 8-0
No. 2 John Ball (C) def. Dalton Lawson (BC), 8-0
No. 3 Daniel Byrley (C) def. Carson Wilder (BC), 8-0
No. 4 Harrison Schuhmann (C) def. Eric Sampson (BC), 8-0
No. 5 Ben Mynatt (C) def. Isaiah Ingram (BC), 8-0
No. 6 Sahil Patil (C) def. John Saylor (BC), 8-2
Doubles
No. 1 Dylan Koen/Quinn Maguet (C) def. Smith/Lawson (BC), 8-0
No. 2 Byrley/Schuhmann (C) def. Wilder/Sampson (BC), 8-1
No. 3 Jacob Frazier/Tanner Marcum (C) def. Ingram/Saylor (BC), 8-0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.