Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast, south central and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&