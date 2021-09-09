HAZARD — The Corbin Lady Redhounds turned in a dominant performance on Thursday night when they traveled to Perry County Central and defeated the Lady Commodores 7-0 in a blowout victory.
The win is the second in their past three games, knocking off Whitley County 8-1 last week. It was also their first shutout win of the season, with an impressive defensive performance. Perry County Central had just one shot on goal for the entire match.
Offensively, the Lady Redhounds were powered by junior Olivia Jones who scored four goals and had one assist in the win. Grace Gibson, Emely Colchado, and Kaiden Walden all scored once.
Corbin Coach Hannah Goins said she was happy with the way her team played and was able to make plays throughout the game.
“We played really well tonight,” said Goins. “We moved the ball much better than we have been and were able to create quite a few opportunities.”
Jones kicked things off early and often for Corbin on Thursday, scoring three of her four goals in the first half. Jones then found Gibson who put the ball in the back of the net, putting the Lady Redhounds up 4-0 at the half.
Colchado scored Corbin’s first goal of the second half, on an assist from Caroline Steely. Colchado then found Jones who scored to extend the lead to 6-0. Walden rounded out the scoring, as the Lady Redhounds cruised to the 7-0 win.
