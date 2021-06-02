LEXINGTON — Corbin’s Dylan Koen and Quinn Maguet reached doubles quarterfinal action of Wednesday’s KHSAA Boys’ State Tennis Tournament before falling to St. Xavier’s No. 4 seeded team of William Lewis and Tommy Scanlan, 6-3, 6-3.
The No. 5 seeded Koen and Quinn advanced to quarterfinal play after defeating North Oldham’s No. 9 seeded team of Luke Coleson and Samuel Gurevich, 6-4, 6-3 Wednesday morning.
Koen and Quinn won their first two matches during Tuesday’s KHSAA Boys’ State Tennis Tournament by capturing their first match, 6-2, 6-1 over Russell’s Seth Derscha and Ethan Ratliff. They then cruised to an easy 6-3, 6-3 win over Daviess County’s Camden Clark and Graham Sandefur during second round action.
