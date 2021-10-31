LEXINGTON — Corbin’s Olivia Jones and Grace Gibson joins South Laurel’s Josie Gill as selected members of the Kentucky High School Girls Soccer Coaches Association East Honorable Mention Team.
Gill helped South Laurel to an 18-4-1 record along with 39th District and 13th Region championships while also helping the Lady Cardinals advance to the Elite Eight. She led South Laurel with 23 goals, and finished the season with 11 assists.
Jones and Gibson helped the Lady Redhounds capture six wins this season while leading them to a runner-up spot in the 49th District Tournament and an appearance in the 13th Region Tournament’s semifinal round.
Jones led Corbin with 20 goals and totaled 11 assists while Gibson scored 10 goals and finished with nine assists.
