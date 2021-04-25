1

Corbin’s Jonah Black set a personal record in the KHSAA State Swim Meet’s 500 Free with a time of 5:08.9 while placing 27th overall this past weekend. He also finished the Butterfly in 54:22, which was good enough for a 22nd place effort. | Photos Submitted

