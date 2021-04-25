BARBOURVILLE — Corbin’s Jonah Black set a personal record in the KHSAA State Swim Meet’s 500 Free with a time of 5:08.9 while placing 27th overall this past weekend. He also finished the Butterfly in 54:22, which was good enough for a 22nd place effort.
featured popular
Corbin's Jonah Black sets personal record during KHSAA State Swim Meet
- By Les Dixon Staff Writer
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman receives superseding indictment of manslaughter charge
- Flat Lick man arrested for DUI after downtown Corbin crash
- UPDATE: Victim identified in Laurel fatal crash; Man arrested for manslaughter
- Hearing held for man facing murder charges for killing girlfriend in 2019
- Construction to begin this summer on horse racing facility in Corbin, sister facility in W'burg
- Williamsburg man indicted for murder of girlfriend
- Former UK basketball player Terrence Clarke dies in car crash
- 3 men accused of stealing, injuring victim with baseball bat indicted by Whitley grand jury
- Knox County grand jury does not indict officers in two August fatal shootings
- Williamsburg's Main Street manager, former band director Nannie Hays dies
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.