Corbin’s John Brady White and Tyler Wine have punched their ticket for the Nationals this summer after placing seventh overall with a total catch of 12.3 pounds during this past weekend’s Kentucky State Student Angler Federation State Championship on Lake Cumberland. Corbin had five teams participate with 188 boats competing in the event.

The Nationals will take place this summer from June 22 through June 25, on Lake Pickwick and Wilson Lake in Florence, Ala. | Photo Courtesy of the Corbin High School Facebook Fishing Page