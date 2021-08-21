NICHOLASVILLE — Corbin’s Eli Fischer and South Laurel’s Brayden Reed tied for third place in Saturday’s West Jessamine Invitational with both golfers shooting even-par, just three shots off from first-place winner Ethan Loghry (West Jessamine).
Twenty-two teams participated in the event with South Laurel placing 11th overall (53-over par), and North Laurel turning in a 16th place finish by shooting a team total of 64-over par.
Both Corbin and Whitley County have one golfer apiece compete. The Colonels’ R.J. Osborne finished shooting 11-over par.
August Storm and Lucas Binder both led the Jaguars by shooting identical 13-over pars during the invitational.
A list of all of the team’s golfers is below;
Corbin (Did not compete for team title)
Eli Fischer Even
South Laurel (53-over par)
Brayden Reed Even
Parker Payne 14-over par
Josh Steele 19-over par
Jaxon Jervis 20-over par
Cody Smith 42-over par
North Laurel (64-over par)
August Storm 13-over par
Lucas Binder 13-over par
Kole Jervis 18-over par
Jack McCardle 20-over par
Nathan Edwards 24-over (DNF)
Whitley County (Did not compete for team title)
R.J. Osborne 11-over par
