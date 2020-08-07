LEXINGTON — Corbin’s Eli Fischer continues to impress on the golf course.
Fischer turned in a 74, 3-over par, placing 12th in the Kentucky Cup Invitational which was hosted by Lexington Christian Academy.
Fischer was one of 104 participants in the event as the junior Redhound golfer was more than pleased with his effort.
“It was an honor to be invited to play in the Kentucky Cup with such a strong field of great golfers,” he said. “I had two bad holes on the front nine but I kept it together and some putts started to fall on the back nine to keep it respectable.”
The event was held at the University of Kentucky Golf Club in Lexington playing at 6,509 yards, par 71.
Fischer cruised through the first five holes at even, had a double bogey on the sixth hole, a par 4, by hitting his approach long left in a grass bunker with a buried lie.
On the par 3, No. 8 hole which played 167 yards, Fischer didn’t hit enough club into the wind and landed short in the water to get another double bogey.
He shot a 39, 4-over on the front nine, and on the back nine, he bogeyed holes No. 10 and No. 12. Fischer got back on track with a birdie on No. 13, and finished strong with a birdie on No. 17 and No. 18 to shoot 34, one-under on the back nine.
