LEXINGTON — Corbin’s doubles duo of Dylan Koen/Quinn Maguet won their first two matches during Tuesday’s KHSAA Boys’ State Tennis Tournament by capturing their first match, 6-2, 6-1 over Russell’s Seth Derscha and Ethan Ratliff. They cruised to an easy 6-3, 6-3 victory over Daviess County’s Camden Clark and Graham Sandefur during second-round action.
Koen and Maguet will be back in action Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. against North Oldham’s Luke Colson and Samuel Gurevich.
In the Redhounds’ other doubles match, Corbin’s
Daniel Byrley/Leighton Cornett dropped a 6-1, 6-4 decision to Paducah Tilghman’s AJ Armstrong and Ben Lebuhn during first-round action.
In singles play, Corbin’s Camden Harris had to withdraw due to an injury while Nate Hill fell in first-round action to Woodford County’s Evan Bentley, 6-0, 6-0.
2021 KHSAA Boys’ State Tennis Tournament
Results
Boys Singles
First Round
Corbin’s Camden Harris lost to Ashland Blazer’s Alden Johnson, (Injury)
Boys Singles
First Round
Corbin’s Nate Hill lost to Woodford County’s Evan Bentley, 6-0, 6-0
Boys Doubles
First Round
Corbin’s Daniel Byrley/Leighton Cornett lost to Paducah Tilghman’s AJ Armstrong/Ben Lebuhn, 6-1, 6-4
Boys Doubles
First Round
Corbin’s Dylan Koen/Quinn Maguet def. Russell’s Seth Derscha/Ethan Ratliff, 6-2, 6-1
Boys Doubles
Second Round
Corbin’s Dylan Koen/Quinn Maguet def. Daviess County’s Camden Clark/Graham Sandefur, 6-3, 6-3
