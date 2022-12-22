Corbin High School’s Brody Wells signed a letter of intent on Wednesday to further his academic and football career at Eastern Kentucky University. Wells finished the 2022 campaign with 206 rushing yards, and two touchdowns. He also had 28 catches for 457 yards, and nine touchdowns. Defensively, he recorded four interceptions, returning one for a score while also recording 63 tackles. | Photo Submitted

