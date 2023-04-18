WILLIAMSBURG — Corbin’s boys track and field team took home first-place honors in the Williamsburg High School Limited All-Comers Meet, finishing with seven first-place efforts.

On the girls’ side, locally, South Laurel turned in the highest finish, second place, garnering 107.20 points while totaling five first-place efforts.

The Redhounds dominated the relay races, placing first in the 4x200, 4x400, and 4x800 Meter races while Ty Stevens (400 Meter Dash), Dylan and Parker Stacy (Pole Vault), and Hayden Llewellyn (Pole Vat) each garnered first-place finishes.

Gracie Hoskins dominated again for South Laurel, placing first in the 100 Meter Dash, the 200 Meter Dash, and the 800 Meter Run. Teammates Macey Messer (High Jump), and Chloe Powenski (Shot Put) also turned in first-place finishes.

Rounding out the local boys teams’ scores are Williamsburg (third, 89 points), Whitley County (5th, 65), and South Laurel (8th, 38.50).

Williamsburg had three student-athletes turn in first-place efforts — Alex Gamble (Shot Put), Joseph West (Discus), and Nate Goodin (High Jump) while South Laurel had two — Will Stanko (1600 Meter Run) and Jacob Tapscott (3200 Meter Run).

Rounding out the local girls teams’ scores are Williamsburg (5th, 61), Corbin (6th, 59.40), Lynn Camp (11th, 9), and Whitley County (12th, 7).

Williamsburg had two student-athletes finish first in their respective events — Marion Peace (400 Meter Dash), and Alana Mah (Long Jump).

Girls Team Results

1. Leslie County 142.40, 2. South Laurel 107.20, 3. Pulaski County 80.50, 4. Harlan County 70, 5. Williamsburg 61, 6. Corbin 59.40, 7. Southwestern 41, 8. Somerset 37.50, 9. Pineville 24, 10. Middlesboro 21, 11. Lynn Camp 9, 12. Whitley County 7, 13. Clay County 1.

Boys Team Results

1. Corbin 160, 2. Harlan County 107.50, 3. Williamsburg 89, 4. Southwestern 69, 5. Whitley County 65, 6. Pulaski County 64.75, 7. Leslie County 42, 8. South Laurel 38.50, 9. Somerset 28.25, 10. Middlesboro 13.50, 11. McCreary Central 9.50, 12. Clay County 9, 13. Pineville 6.

Girls Individual Results

(Top-Five Finishers Only)

Corbin

400 METER DASH

1:04.43 Mary Simons 3rd

800 METER RUN

2:41.28 Jaycee Frye 5th

3200 METER RUN

13:07.78 Alex Herren 2nd

100 METER HURDLES

17.75 Maddie Jo Russell 4th

4X100 METER RELAY

55.61 Relay Team 4th

4X400 METER RELAY

4:47.76 Relay Team 3rd

4X800 METER RELAY

10:43.61 Relay Team 3rd

LONG JUMP

13-2 Belle Estep 5th

TRIPLE JUMP

31-7.25 Emma Good 3rd

30-1 Grace Gibson 5th

Lynn Camp

1600 METER RUN

5:46.28 Abby Mabe 2nd

South Laurel

100 METER DASH

12.85 Gracie Hoskins 1st

200 METER DASH

27.05 Gracie Hoskins 1st

800 METER RUN

2:24.66 Gracie Hoskins 1st

1600 METER RUN

6:15.02 Chloe Mastin 5th

3200 METER RUN

13:48.06 Rose Stanko 4th

100 METER HURDLES

18.00 Kenzie Hubbard 5th

4X100 METER RELAY

55.46 Relay Team 3rd

4X200 METER RELAY

1:54.99 Relay Team 3rd

4X400 METER RELAY

4:50.27 Relay Team 4th

HIGH JUMP

4-8 Macey Messer 1st

LONG JUMP

14-2 La' Brezionna Lankford 3rd

TRIPLE JUMP

31-7 Emma Jackson 4th

DISCUS

101-7 Chloe Powenski 3rd

SHOT PUT

36-8 Chloe Powenski 1st

Whitley County

(Did not have any Top-Five finishes)

Williamsburg

200 METER DASH

28.36 Madison Peace 3rd

400 METER DASH

1:02.54 Madison Peace 1st

HIGH JUMP

4-6 Alana Mah 3rd

LONG JUMP

14-11 Alana Mah 1st

13-11.5 Madison Peace 4th

TRIPLE JUMP

32-8.5 Alana Mah 2nd

Boys Individual Results

(Top-Five Finishers Only)

Corbin

200 METER DASH

22.94 Tye Stevens 2nd

400 METER DASH

50.58 Tye Stevens 1st

52.67 Connor Messer 3rd

800 METER RUN

2:07.53 Connor Messer 3rd

2:11.61 John Hail 5th

1600 METER RUN

4:53.61 John Hail 3rd

4:55.53 Kaleb Terrell 4th

3200 METER RUN

11:14.20 John Hail 3rd

11:18.21 Ethan Slone 4th

110 METER HURDLES

18.49 Brady Lanham 3rd

18.51 NaShawn Brooks 4th

300 METER HURDLES

44.29 Brady Lanham 3rd

47.13 NaShawn Brooks 5th

4X100 METER RELAY

44.79 Relay Team 2nd

4X200 METER RELAY

1:35.43 Relay Team 1st

4X400 METER RELAY

3:35.28 Relay Team 1st

4X800 METER RELAY

8:27.28 Relay Team 1st

HIGH JUMP

6-4 Hayden Llewellyn 1st

5-8 Zander Curry 5th

LONG JUMP

19-3 Hayden Llewellyn 5th

TRIPLE JUMP

38-3 Brady Lanham 4th

37-10.75 NaShawn Brooks 5th

POLE VAULT

10-6 Dylan Stacy 1st

10-6 Parker Stacy 1st

Lynn Camp

(Did not have any Top-Five finishes)

South Laurel

1600 METER RUN

4:41.75 Will Stanko 1st

3200 METER RUN

10:06.37 Jacob Tapscott 1st

4X200 METER RELAY

1:39.33 Relay Team 5th

4X400 METER RELAY

3:40.49 Relay Team 3rd

4X800 METER RELAY

8:48.12 Relay Team 3rd

Whitley County

100 METER DASH

11.67 Brayden Mahan 4th

400 METER DASH

54.55 Ashton Reynolds 5th

800 METER RUN

2:08.16 Connor Partin 4th

4X100 METER RELAY

45.76 Relay Team 4th

HIGH JUMP

5-10 Jamie Fuson 3rd

5-10 Brayden Mahan 3rd

DISCUS

114-2 Ethan Wilson 4th

SHOT PUT

39-1 Ethan Wilson 3rd

38-2 Ethan Woods 4th

38-2 Ryan Steely 5th

Williamsburg

100 METER DASH

11.54 Ben Hale 3rd

400 METER DASH

53.57 Ben Hale 4th

110 METER HURDLES

19.13 Hunter Thomas 5th

4X400 METER RELAY

3:49.37 Relay Team 5th

4X800 METER RELAY

9:18.66 Relay Team 5th

HIGH JUMP

6-4 Nate Goodin 1st

LONG JUMP

20-2 Nate Goodin 2nd

TRIPLE JUMP

38-11 Ben Hale 3rd

DISCUS

145-6 Joseph West 1st

113-6 Alex Gamble 5th

SHOT PUT

45-3 Alex Gamble 1st

