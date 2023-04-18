WILLIAMSBURG — Corbin’s boys track and field team took home first-place honors in the Williamsburg High School Limited All-Comers Meet, finishing with seven first-place efforts.
On the girls’ side, locally, South Laurel turned in the highest finish, second place, garnering 107.20 points while totaling five first-place efforts.
The Redhounds dominated the relay races, placing first in the 4x200, 4x400, and 4x800 Meter races while Ty Stevens (400 Meter Dash), Dylan and Parker Stacy (Pole Vault), and Hayden Llewellyn (Pole Vat) each garnered first-place finishes.
Gracie Hoskins dominated again for South Laurel, placing first in the 100 Meter Dash, the 200 Meter Dash, and the 800 Meter Run. Teammates Macey Messer (High Jump), and Chloe Powenski (Shot Put) also turned in first-place finishes.
Rounding out the local boys teams’ scores are Williamsburg (third, 89 points), Whitley County (5th, 65), and South Laurel (8th, 38.50).
Williamsburg had three student-athletes turn in first-place efforts — Alex Gamble (Shot Put), Joseph West (Discus), and Nate Goodin (High Jump) while South Laurel had two — Will Stanko (1600 Meter Run) and Jacob Tapscott (3200 Meter Run).
Rounding out the local girls teams’ scores are Williamsburg (5th, 61), Corbin (6th, 59.40), Lynn Camp (11th, 9), and Whitley County (12th, 7).
Williamsburg had two student-athletes finish first in their respective events — Marion Peace (400 Meter Dash), and Alana Mah (Long Jump).
Girls Team Results
1. Leslie County 142.40, 2. South Laurel 107.20, 3. Pulaski County 80.50, 4. Harlan County 70, 5. Williamsburg 61, 6. Corbin 59.40, 7. Southwestern 41, 8. Somerset 37.50, 9. Pineville 24, 10. Middlesboro 21, 11. Lynn Camp 9, 12. Whitley County 7, 13. Clay County 1.
Boys Team Results
1. Corbin 160, 2. Harlan County 107.50, 3. Williamsburg 89, 4. Southwestern 69, 5. Whitley County 65, 6. Pulaski County 64.75, 7. Leslie County 42, 8. South Laurel 38.50, 9. Somerset 28.25, 10. Middlesboro 13.50, 11. McCreary Central 9.50, 12. Clay County 9, 13. Pineville 6.
Girls Individual Results
(Top-Five Finishers Only)
Corbin
400 METER DASH
1:04.43 Mary Simons 3rd
800 METER RUN
2:41.28 Jaycee Frye 5th
3200 METER RUN
13:07.78 Alex Herren 2nd
100 METER HURDLES
17.75 Maddie Jo Russell 4th
4X100 METER RELAY
55.61 Relay Team 4th
4X400 METER RELAY
4:47.76 Relay Team 3rd
4X800 METER RELAY
10:43.61 Relay Team 3rd
LONG JUMP
13-2 Belle Estep 5th
TRIPLE JUMP
31-7.25 Emma Good 3rd
30-1 Grace Gibson 5th
Lynn Camp
1600 METER RUN
5:46.28 Abby Mabe 2nd
South Laurel
100 METER DASH
12.85 Gracie Hoskins 1st
200 METER DASH
27.05 Gracie Hoskins 1st
800 METER RUN
2:24.66 Gracie Hoskins 1st
1600 METER RUN
6:15.02 Chloe Mastin 5th
3200 METER RUN
13:48.06 Rose Stanko 4th
100 METER HURDLES
18.00 Kenzie Hubbard 5th
4X100 METER RELAY
55.46 Relay Team 3rd
4X200 METER RELAY
1:54.99 Relay Team 3rd
4X400 METER RELAY
4:50.27 Relay Team 4th
HIGH JUMP
4-8 Macey Messer 1st
LONG JUMP
14-2 La' Brezionna Lankford 3rd
TRIPLE JUMP
31-7 Emma Jackson 4th
DISCUS
101-7 Chloe Powenski 3rd
SHOT PUT
36-8 Chloe Powenski 1st
Whitley County
(Did not have any Top-Five finishes)
Williamsburg
200 METER DASH
28.36 Madison Peace 3rd
400 METER DASH
1:02.54 Madison Peace 1st
HIGH JUMP
4-6 Alana Mah 3rd
LONG JUMP
14-11 Alana Mah 1st
13-11.5 Madison Peace 4th
TRIPLE JUMP
32-8.5 Alana Mah 2nd
Boys Individual Results
(Top-Five Finishers Only)
Corbin
200 METER DASH
22.94 Tye Stevens 2nd
400 METER DASH
50.58 Tye Stevens 1st
52.67 Connor Messer 3rd
800 METER RUN
2:07.53 Connor Messer 3rd
2:11.61 John Hail 5th
1600 METER RUN
4:53.61 John Hail 3rd
4:55.53 Kaleb Terrell 4th
3200 METER RUN
11:14.20 John Hail 3rd
11:18.21 Ethan Slone 4th
110 METER HURDLES
18.49 Brady Lanham 3rd
18.51 NaShawn Brooks 4th
300 METER HURDLES
44.29 Brady Lanham 3rd
47.13 NaShawn Brooks 5th
4X100 METER RELAY
44.79 Relay Team 2nd
4X200 METER RELAY
1:35.43 Relay Team 1st
4X400 METER RELAY
3:35.28 Relay Team 1st
4X800 METER RELAY
8:27.28 Relay Team 1st
HIGH JUMP
6-4 Hayden Llewellyn 1st
5-8 Zander Curry 5th
LONG JUMP
19-3 Hayden Llewellyn 5th
TRIPLE JUMP
38-3 Brady Lanham 4th
37-10.75 NaShawn Brooks 5th
POLE VAULT
10-6 Dylan Stacy 1st
10-6 Parker Stacy 1st
Lynn Camp
(Did not have any Top-Five finishes)
South Laurel
1600 METER RUN
4:41.75 Will Stanko 1st
3200 METER RUN
10:06.37 Jacob Tapscott 1st
4X200 METER RELAY
1:39.33 Relay Team 5th
4X400 METER RELAY
3:40.49 Relay Team 3rd
4X800 METER RELAY
8:48.12 Relay Team 3rd
Whitley County
100 METER DASH
11.67 Brayden Mahan 4th
400 METER DASH
54.55 Ashton Reynolds 5th
800 METER RUN
2:08.16 Connor Partin 4th
4X100 METER RELAY
45.76 Relay Team 4th
HIGH JUMP
5-10 Jamie Fuson 3rd
5-10 Brayden Mahan 3rd
DISCUS
114-2 Ethan Wilson 4th
SHOT PUT
39-1 Ethan Wilson 3rd
38-2 Ethan Woods 4th
38-2 Ryan Steely 5th
Williamsburg
100 METER DASH
11.54 Ben Hale 3rd
400 METER DASH
53.57 Ben Hale 4th
110 METER HURDLES
19.13 Hunter Thomas 5th
4X400 METER RELAY
3:49.37 Relay Team 5th
4X800 METER RELAY
9:18.66 Relay Team 5th
HIGH JUMP
6-4 Nate Goodin 1st
LONG JUMP
20-2 Nate Goodin 2nd
TRIPLE JUMP
38-11 Ben Hale 3rd
DISCUS
145-6 Joseph West 1st
113-6 Alex Gamble 5th
SHOT PUT
45-3 Alex Gamble 1st
