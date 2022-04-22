LONDON — Corbin’s boys’ and girls’ track and field teams turned in identical second-place efforts during this past week’s North Laurel All-Comer’s Meet, finishing with 117 and 83 points, respectively.
The boys’ team turned in four first-place finishes while the girls’ team collected two first-place efforts.
North Laurel’s boys’ and girls’ teams turned in identical fifth-place efforts while South Laurel’s girls’ team finished third, and the boys’ team finished fourth. Williamsburg’s boys’ team placed sixth while the girls’ team turned in an eight-place effort.
Lynn Camp’s girls' team finished in 13th place while the boys’ team along with Whitley County’s boys’ and girls’ teams failed to score any points.
For top five boys’ and girls’ individual results, please see below:
North Laurel All-Comers Meet
Girls’ Team Results
1. Harlan County 116, 2. Corbin 83, 3. South Laurel 79.5, 4. Somerset 69.5, 5. North Laurel 59, 6. Madison Southern 56, 7. Pulaski County 54, 8. Williamsburg 49.5, 9. Southwestern 46.5, 10. Middlesboro 26.5, 11. Knox Central 17.5, 12. Perry Central 17, 13. Lynn Camp 8, 14. Russell County 6, Pineville 2.
Individual Girls’ Scores
Top 5 Finishes Only
Corbin
4x800 Meter Relay
11:06.30 Jaycee Frye, Mary Hope Jackson, Hadley Elmore, and Sophy Jones. 3rd
100 Meter Hurdles
18.45 Maddie Russell 2nd
19.36 Olivia Jones 5th
1600 Meter Run
5:58.79 Mary Jackson 4th
6:03.78 Jaycee Frye 5th
4x100 Meter Relay
55.85 Olivia Jones, Lauren Faulkner, Grace Gibson, and Emma Ashurst. 4th
300 Meter Hurdles
52.45 Emma Good 1st
200 Meter Dash
29.54 Emma Ashurst 5th
3200 Meter Run
13:20.02 Mary Jackson 2nd
13:42.15 Sophy Jones 3rd
High Jump
4-6 Maddie Russell 4th
4-6 Belle Estep 4th
Pole Vault
7-5 Laurel Faulkner 1st
Long Jump
29-9.50 Grace Gibson 5th
Lynn Camp
1600 Meter Run
5:51.99 Abby Mabe 2nd
North Laurel
4x800 Meter Relay
10:44.89 Taylor Allen, McKinley Mastin, Riley Vickers, and Belle Chappell. 2nd
1600 Meter Run
5:28.72 Taylor Allen 1st
800 Meter Run
2:40.78 McKinley Mastin 3rd
2:42.83 Haiden Moses 4th
4x400 Meter Relay
4:38.70 Taylor Allen, Belle Chappell, Haiden Moses, and Hailie Valentine. 3rd
High Jump
4-6 Katie Jarvis 4th
4-6 Belle Chappell 4th
Long Jump
14-10 Hailee Valentine 3rd
Triple Jump
30-6.50 Hailee Valentine 4th
Shot Put
26-7 Chelsey Hammons 5th
South Laurel
4x800 Meter Relay
11:41.34 Lindsay Cox, Tiffany Greer, Skylar Lainhart, and Hannah Tapscott. 4th
100 Meter Dash
13.65 Gracie Hoskins 3rd
4x200 Meter Relay
1:54.51 Autumn Bales, Kyla Hueser, Reagan Messer, and Gracie Hoskins. 1st
400 Meter Dash
1:00.86 Gracie Hoskins 1st
1:05.42 Lindsay Cox 5th
200 Meter Dash
29.37 Kyla Hueser 3rd
4x400 Meter Relay
4:25.14 Autumn Bales, Lindsay Cox, Reagan Messer, and Gracie Hoskins. 1st
High Jump
4-6 Emily Cox 4th
Long Jump
11-11 Gracie Turner 4th
Discus Throw
96-1 2nd Grace Leis 2nd
Shot Put
31-9 Grace Leis 2nd
31-5 Chloe Powenski 31-5
Whitley County
Didn’t have any top-five finishes.
Williamsburg
100 Meter Hurdles
18.55 Lylah Mattingly 3rd
4x100 Meter Relay
56.27 No names were given. 5th
300 Meter Hurdles
54.46 Lylah Mattingly
3200 Meter Run
15:04.41 Ryan Fields 5th
High Jump
4-10 Alana Mah 2nd
Long Jump
13-6 Lylah Mattingly 5th
79-3 Abigail Stephens 5th
North Laurel All-Comers Meet
Boys’ Team Results
1. Harlan County 164, 2. Corbin 117, 3. Southwestern 68, 4. South Laurel 65, 5. North Laurel 6. Williamsburg 42.5, 7. Pulaski County 42, 8. Madison Southern 41.5, 9. Middlesboro 30, 10. Knox Central 22.5, 11. Perry Central 21, 12. Russell County 7, 13. Pineville 6, 14. Somerset 5, 15. Bell County 4.
Individual Boys’ Scores
Top 5 Finishes Only
Corbin
4x800 Meter Relay
8:31.04 Connor Messer, Andon Asher, John Hail, and Sean Simons. 2nd
110 Meter Hurdles
17.11 Logan Wagers 1st
4x200 Meter Relay
1:36.61 Kyle Webb, Logan Wagers, Zander Curry, and Tye Stevens. 2nd
4x100 Meter Relay
45.80 Seth Mills, Brandon Baker, Hayden Llewellyn, and Treyveon Longmire. 1st
400 Meter Dash
53.25 Connor Messer 1st
300 Meter Hurdles
45.20 Logan Wagers 2nd
200 Meter Dash
24.04 Tye Stevens 3rd
24.17 Kyle Webb 4th
3200 Meter Run
11:01.70 John Hail 3rd
11:14.46 Jonah Black 5th
High Jump
6-7 Hayden Llewellyn 1st
5-8 Treyveon Longmire 4th
Long Jump
19-2 Hayden Llewellyn 19-2
Triple Jump
39-1 Clem Sell 2nd
Lynn Camp
Didn’t have any top-five finishes.
North Laurel
4x800 Meter Relay
8:53.06 Xander Harris, Colton Nantz, Josh Hoskins, and Alex Garcia. 3rd
100 Meter Dash
12.07 Tucker Warren 4th
4x100 Meter Relay
48.83 Tucker Warren, Collier Mills, Jasper Hampton, and Noah Steely. 5th
400 Meter Dash
54.15 Alex Garcia 3rd
800 Meter Run
2:11.08 Xander Harris 4th
4x400 Meter Relay
3:55.35 Colton Nantz, Noah Steely, Jasper Hampton, and Xander Harris. 4th
Triple Jump
38-2 Alex Garcia 5th
Discus Throw
135-3 Luke Robinson 1st
Long Jump
18-5 Alex Garcia 5th
Shot Put
42-5 Luke Robinson 3rd
South Laurel
4x800 Meter Relay
8:25.07 Will McCowan, Josh Fee, Will Stanko, Jacob Tapscott. 1st
4x200 Meter Relay
1:41.87 Chris Greer, Will McCowan, Josh Fee, and Jeremy Steele. 5th
1600 Meter Run
4:43 Will Stanko 1st
400 Meter Dash
54.14 Jeremy Steele 2nd
800 Meter Run
2:01.13 Jacob Tapscott 1st
3200 Meter Run
10:26.22 Will Stanko 1st
4x400 Meter Relay
3:43.35 Chris Greer, Will McCowan, Jeremy Steele, and Jacob Tapscott. 1st
Whitley County
Didn’t have any top-five finishes.
Williamsburg
3200 Meter Run
11:12.30 Danny Ellis 4th
Pole Vault
9-5 Riley Chinn 3rd
Discus Throw
126-6 Joseph West 2nd
Shot Put
40-3 Bronson Bates 5th
