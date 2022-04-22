LONDON — Corbin’s boys’ and girls’ track and field teams turned in identical second-place efforts during this past week’s North Laurel All-Comer’s Meet, finishing with 117 and 83 points, respectively.

The boys’ team turned in four first-place finishes while the girls’ team collected two first-place efforts.

North Laurel’s boys’ and girls’ teams turned in identical fifth-place efforts while South Laurel’s girls’ team finished third, and the boys’ team finished fourth. Williamsburg’s boys’ team placed sixth while the girls’ team turned in an eight-place effort.

Lynn Camp’s girls' team finished in 13th place while the boys’ team along with Whitley County’s boys’ and girls’ teams failed to score any points.

For top five boys’ and girls’ individual results, please see below:

North Laurel All-Comers Meet

Girls’ Team Results

1. Harlan County 116, 2. Corbin 83, 3. South Laurel 79.5, 4. Somerset 69.5, 5. North Laurel 59, 6. Madison Southern 56, 7. Pulaski County 54, 8. Williamsburg 49.5, 9. Southwestern 46.5, 10. Middlesboro 26.5, 11. Knox Central 17.5, 12. Perry Central 17, 13. Lynn Camp 8, 14. Russell County 6, Pineville 2.

Individual Girls’ Scores

Top 5 Finishes Only

Corbin

4x800 Meter Relay

11:06.30 Jaycee Frye, Mary Hope Jackson, Hadley Elmore, and Sophy Jones. 3rd

100 Meter Hurdles

18.45 Maddie Russell 2nd

19.36 Olivia Jones 5th

1600 Meter Run

5:58.79 Mary Jackson 4th

6:03.78 Jaycee Frye 5th

4x100 Meter Relay

55.85 Olivia Jones, Lauren Faulkner, Grace Gibson, and Emma Ashurst. 4th

300 Meter Hurdles

52.45 Emma Good 1st

200 Meter Dash

29.54 Emma Ashurst 5th

3200 Meter Run

13:20.02 Mary Jackson 2nd

13:42.15 Sophy Jones 3rd

High Jump

4-6 Maddie Russell 4th

4-6 Belle Estep 4th

Pole Vault

7-5 Laurel Faulkner 1st

Long Jump

29-9.50 Grace Gibson 5th

Lynn Camp

1600 Meter Run

5:51.99 Abby Mabe 2nd

North Laurel

4x800 Meter Relay

10:44.89 Taylor Allen, McKinley Mastin, Riley Vickers, and Belle Chappell. 2nd

1600 Meter Run

5:28.72 Taylor Allen 1st

800 Meter Run

2:40.78 McKinley Mastin 3rd

2:42.83 Haiden Moses 4th

4x400 Meter Relay

4:38.70 Taylor Allen, Belle Chappell, Haiden Moses, and Hailie Valentine. 3rd

High Jump

4-6 Katie Jarvis 4th

4-6 Belle Chappell 4th

Long Jump

14-10 Hailee Valentine 3rd

Triple Jump

30-6.50 Hailee Valentine 4th

Shot Put

26-7 Chelsey Hammons 5th

South Laurel

4x800 Meter Relay

11:41.34 Lindsay Cox, Tiffany Greer, Skylar Lainhart, and Hannah Tapscott. 4th

100 Meter Dash

13.65 Gracie Hoskins 3rd

4x200 Meter Relay

1:54.51 Autumn Bales, Kyla Hueser, Reagan Messer, and Gracie Hoskins. 1st

400 Meter Dash

1:00.86 Gracie Hoskins 1st

1:05.42 Lindsay Cox 5th

200 Meter Dash

29.37 Kyla Hueser 3rd

4x400 Meter Relay

4:25.14 Autumn Bales, Lindsay Cox, Reagan Messer, and Gracie Hoskins. 1st

High Jump

4-6 Emily Cox 4th

Long Jump

11-11 Gracie Turner 4th

Discus Throw

96-1 2nd Grace Leis 2nd

Shot Put

31-9 Grace Leis 2nd

31-5 Chloe Powenski 31-5

Whitley County

Didn’t have any top-five finishes.

Williamsburg

100 Meter Hurdles

18.55 Lylah Mattingly 3rd

4x100 Meter Relay

56.27 No names were given. 5th

300 Meter Hurdles

54.46 Lylah Mattingly

3200 Meter Run

15:04.41 Ryan Fields 5th

High Jump

4-10 Alana Mah 2nd

Long Jump

13-6 Lylah Mattingly 5th

79-3 Abigail Stephens 5th

North Laurel All-Comers Meet

Boys’ Team Results

1. Harlan County 164, 2. Corbin 117, 3. Southwestern 68, 4. South Laurel 65, 5. North Laurel 6. Williamsburg 42.5, 7. Pulaski County 42, 8. Madison Southern 41.5, 9. Middlesboro 30, 10. Knox Central 22.5, 11. Perry Central 21, 12. Russell County 7, 13. Pineville 6, 14. Somerset 5, 15. Bell County 4.

Individual Boys’ Scores

Top 5 Finishes Only

Corbin

4x800 Meter Relay

8:31.04 Connor Messer, Andon Asher, John Hail, and Sean Simons. 2nd

110 Meter Hurdles

17.11 Logan Wagers 1st

4x200 Meter Relay

1:36.61 Kyle Webb, Logan Wagers, Zander Curry, and Tye Stevens. 2nd

4x100 Meter Relay

45.80 Seth Mills, Brandon Baker, Hayden Llewellyn, and Treyveon Longmire. 1st

400 Meter Dash

53.25 Connor Messer 1st

300 Meter Hurdles

45.20 Logan Wagers 2nd

200 Meter Dash

24.04 Tye Stevens 3rd

24.17 Kyle Webb 4th

3200 Meter Run

11:01.70 John Hail 3rd

11:14.46 Jonah Black 5th

High Jump

6-7 Hayden Llewellyn 1st

5-8 Treyveon Longmire 4th

Long Jump

19-2 Hayden Llewellyn 19-2

Triple Jump

39-1 Clem Sell 2nd

Lynn Camp

Didn’t have any top-five finishes.

North Laurel

4x800 Meter Relay

8:53.06 Xander Harris, Colton Nantz, Josh Hoskins, and Alex Garcia. 3rd

100 Meter Dash

12.07 Tucker Warren 4th

4x100 Meter Relay

48.83 Tucker Warren, Collier Mills, Jasper Hampton, and Noah Steely. 5th

400 Meter Dash

54.15 Alex Garcia 3rd

800 Meter Run

2:11.08 Xander Harris 4th

4x400 Meter Relay

3:55.35 Colton Nantz, Noah Steely, Jasper Hampton, and Xander Harris. 4th

Triple Jump

38-2 Alex Garcia 5th

Discus Throw

135-3 Luke Robinson 1st

Long Jump

18-5 Alex Garcia 5th

Shot Put

42-5 Luke Robinson 3rd

South Laurel

4x800 Meter Relay

8:25.07 Will McCowan, Josh Fee, Will Stanko, Jacob Tapscott. 1st

4x200 Meter Relay

1:41.87 Chris Greer, Will McCowan, Josh Fee, and Jeremy Steele. 5th

1600 Meter Run

4:43 Will Stanko 1st

400 Meter Dash

54.14 Jeremy Steele 2nd

800 Meter Run

2:01.13 Jacob Tapscott 1st

3200 Meter Run

10:26.22 Will Stanko 1st

4x400 Meter Relay

3:43.35 Chris Greer, Will McCowan, Jeremy Steele, and Jacob Tapscott. 1st

Whitley County

Didn’t have any top-five finishes.

Williamsburg

3200 Meter Run

11:12.30 Danny Ellis 4th

Pole Vault

9-5 Riley Chinn 3rd

Discus Throw

126-6 Joseph West 2nd

Shot Put

40-3 Bronson Bates 5th

