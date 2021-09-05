LEXINGTON — Corbin’s boys’ and girls’ cross country teams excelled again in this past weekend’s Bluegrass Cross Country Invitational.
Twenty-two teams competed in the girls’ meet while 24 teams competed in the boys’ meet as the Redhounds placed second overall and the Lady Redhounds turned in a 13th place effort.
Corbin’s Sean Simons led the way for the Redhounds with an eighth-place finish (17:04.2) while Jaycee Frye led the girls with a 46th place effort (21:52.8).
Corbin’s boys’ and girls’ team and individual results are listed below.
Bluegrass Cross Country Invitational
Girls Team Results
1. Woodford County 93, 2. Lexington Catholic 97, 3. Nolensville 113, 4. Eaton 162, 5. Madison Central 175, 6. Lafayette 179, 7. Paul Dunbar 221, 8. Rowan County 235, 9. Central Hardin 256, 10. Henry Clay 261, 11. CKY Homeschool 293, 12. Ashland 306, 13. Corbin 326, 14. Tates Creek 328, 15. Southwestern 345, 16. Montgomery County 393, 17. Frederick Douglas 454, 18. Lincoln County 464, 19. Trinity Christian Academy 472, 20. Sayre 532, 21. Lexington Catholic (B) 594, 22. Great Crossing 596
Girls Individual Results
Corbin (13th, 326 points)
46th Jaycee Frye 21:52.8
56th Sophy Jones 22.24.7
74th Mary Jackson 22.55.7
77th Alex Herren 23:11.9
106th Mary Simons 24:41.2
Boys Team Results
1. Tate’s Creek 110, 2. Corbin 129, 3. CKY Homeschool 158, 4. Lafayette 169, 5. Henry Clay 201, 6. Great Crossing 203, 7. Paul Dunbar 205, 8. North Hardin 219, 9. Eaton 248, 10. Madison Central 259, 11. Woodford County 281, 12. Nolensville 286, 13. Lexington Catholic 301, 14. Central Hardin 336, 15. Southwestern 339, 16. Ashland 353, 17. Pikeville 430, 18. Rowan County 434, 19. Lincoln County 502, 20. Sayre 516, 21. East Ridge 623, 22. Frederick Douglas 644, 23. Lexington Catholic (B) 690, 24. Red House Runners 699.
Boy Individual Results
Corbin (2nd, 129)
8th Sean Simons 17:04.2
12th John Hail 17:22.6
21st Jonah Black 17:49.8
45th Nolan Brock 18:48.2
57th Andon Asher 19:06.1
