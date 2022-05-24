HARRODSBURG —The Corbin Redhound track and field boys’ and girls’ teams competed in Monday’s Class 2A, Region 5 Meet while turning in impressive results.
Both teams will be sending many individuals to next week’s Class 2A State Tournament but as of press time, they haven’t been made official.
The Redhound track and field team placed second overall with 99 points while Mercer County captured the team championship, finishing with 146 points. Corbin turned in three first-place efforts.
Connor Messer won the 400 Meter Dash (52.71) while Sean Simons took home first-place honors in the 800 Meter Run (2:01.56). The 4x800 Meter Relay also won first=place honors fin fishing with a tome of 10:49.93.
On the girls’ side, Corbin finished tied for third overall with Harlan County. Both teams garnered 63 points apiece. The Lady Redhounds finished with one first-place effort. The 4x800 Meter Relay team turned in a first-place effort finishing with a time of 10:49.93.
For top five boys’ and girls’ individual results, please see below:
Class 2A, Region 5 Track and Field Meet
Boys’ Team Results
1. Mercer County 146, 2. Corbin 99, 3. Casey County 69, 4. Harlan County 63, 5. Boyle County 50, 6. East Jessamine 48, 6. Bell County 32, 8. Garrard County 22, 9. Knox Central 14, 10. McCreary Central 8, 11. Wayne County 4, 12. Russell County 2, 13. Clay County 1.
Boys’ Individual Results
100 METER DASH
11.11 Treyveon Longmire 2nd
400 METER DASH
52.71 Connor Messer 1st
53.44 Tye Stevens 4th
800 METER RUN
2:01.56 Sean Simons 1st
2:08.07 Coleman Anderson 5th
1600 METER RUN
4:43.70 John Hail 2nd
4X100 METER RELAY
44.01 Relay Team 2nd
4X200 METER RELAY
1:35.34 Relay Team 5th
4X400 METER RELAY
3:34.30 Relay Team 2nd
4X800 METER RELAY
8:11.42 Relay Team 1st
HIGH JUMP
6-0 Hayden Llewellyn 2nd
5-10 Treyveon Longmire 3rd
LONG JUMP
21-1 Treyveon Longmire 3rd
TRIPLE JUMP
38-11.5 Clem Sell 4th
POLE VAULT
11-0 Parker Stacy 5th
Girls’ Team Results
1. Mercer County 132, 2. Rockcastle County 85, 3. Corbin 63, 3. Harlan County 63, 5. East Jessamine 60, 6. Lincoln County 51, 7. Boyle County 38, 8. Knox Central 19, 9. Wayne County 17, 10. Garrard County 9, 11. McCreary Central 7, 12. Casey County 6, 12. Bell County 6, 14. Russell County 2.
Girls’ Individual Results
Corbin
200 METER DASH
29.19 Emma Ashurst 5th
800 METER RUN
2:35.14 Jaycee Frye 4th
2:39.46 Mary Jackson 5th
1600 METER RUN
5:45.22 Jaycee Frye 5th
3200 METER RUN
13:21.45 Sophy Jones 5th
100 METER HURDLES
16.79 Maddie Russell 3rd
300 METER HURDLES
52.87 Olivia Jones 5th
4X100 METER RELAY
54.38 Relay Team 4th
4X200 METER RELAY
1:55.39 Relay Team 2nd
4X400 METER RELAY
4:38.00 Relay Team 4th
4X800 METER RELAY
10:49.93 Relay Team 1st
HIGH JUMP
4-8 Belle Estep 2nd
POLE VAULT
7-6 Lauren Faulkner 3rd
