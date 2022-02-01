HAZARD — The Corbin High School wrestling team traveled to Perry County this past weekend to compete in the Nick Cory Memorial Tournament, and came away with impressive results.

Corbin competed against eight teams and captured second place overall.

Seven individuals came away with first-place honors — Emma Baker (106 in boys, 107 in girls), JP Carmichael (113), BJ Jackson (126), Allison Neeley (132), Abriella Sizemore (185), and Hannah White (235).

“Weather almost derailed us before we got started but luckily we got to compete,” Corbin coach Chuck Davis said. “We did our best wrestling this weekend and I could tell the kids were focused. Most of our team got to wrestle at some level. We had some individuals that stood out and it's rewarding to see all these kids' hard work come to fruition. At the end of the day, we outlasted eight teams and came home with the second-place team trophy. “Extremely proud of these boys and girls for putting in the work on the mat,” he added. “We ended up with several placers in the boys and girls brackets. When you start something new it's sometimes hard when success doesn't come right away. The coaches feel like we have a great core group of kids working their tails off every day and they are starting to see that hard work pay off.”

Nick Cory Memorial Tournament

Results

Corbin

Boys

106 Emma Baker 1st place

113 JP Carmichael 1st place

126 BJ Jackson 1st place

132 Maddox Sizemore 3rd place

138 John Hail 3rd place

144 Koryon Smith 3rd place

150 Rhyne Warren 4th place

157 Gage Feltner 2nd place

165 Max Cathers 3rd place

175 Clem Sell 3rd place

215 Seth Huff 2nd place

285 Eli Bolton 3rd place

Girls

107 Emma Baker 1st place

120 Chloe Hensley 2nd place

132 Allison Neeley 1st place

145 Kaitlyn Will 2nd place

152 Grace Parrett 2nd place

165 Kamryn Frazier 2nd place

185 Abriella Sizemore 1st place

235 Hannah White 1st place