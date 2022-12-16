CORBIN — The Corbin Redhound wrestling team captured their first dual matches victories in program history by defeating Whitley County (52-24), and McCreary Central (52-30).
Listed below are the results of each match.
Corbin 52, Whitley County 24
Corbin (CORB) 52.0 Whitley County (WHCO) 24.0
113: Chloe Hensley (CORB) over (WHCO) (For.)
120: Elijiah Pirani (WHCO) over Teryl Ramsey (CORB) (Fall 2:06)
126: Wesley Meadors (WHCO) over (CORB) (For.)
132: Double Forfeit
138: Stephen Brent (BJ) Jackson (CORB) over Ryder Yount (WHCO) (Fall 3:42)
144: Cyrus Greiwe (CORB) over Jacob Parker (WHCO) (TF 17-2 0:00)
150: Andrew Sears (WHCO) over Henry Anderson (CORB) (Fall 7:11)
157: Leelan White (CORB) over (WHCO) (For.)
165: Ryne Warren (CORB) over (WHCO) (Fall 0:01)
175: Ethan Renfro (WHCO) over Justice McKague (CORB) (Fall 1:54)
190: Seth Jones (CORB) over Christian Grubb (WHCO) (Fall 3:18)
215: Braedyn Grubb (CORB) over Gentry Patrick (WHCO) (TF 17-0 0:00)
285: Eli Bolton (CORB) over (WHCO) (For.)
106: Abraham Sell (CORB) over Watson Nicolas (WHCO) (Fall 0:27)
Corbin 52, McCreary Central 30
Corbin (CORB) 52.0 McCreary Central (MCCE) 30.0
120: Teryl Ramsey (CORB) over Karissa Mesalam (MCCE) (MD 14-1)
126: Trestan Stephens (MCCE) over (CORB) (For.)
132: Chase Bowlin (MCCE) over (CORB) (For.)
138: Stephen Brent (BJ) Jackson (CORB) over Cody Phillips (MCCE) (Fall 2:11)
144: Cyrus Greiwe (CORB) over Cameron Burke (MCCE) (Fall 5:10)
150: James Coffey (MCCE) over Maddox Sizemore (CORB) (Fall 2:25)
157: Keegan Musgrove (MCCE) over Leelan White (CORB) (Fall 1:52)
165: Ryne Warren (CORB) over Brandon Corder (MCCE) (Fall 6:09)
175: Justice McKague (CORB) over Brock Watson (MCCE) (Fall 0:50)
190: Evan Baker (CORB) over (MCCE) (For.)
215: Zayne Hammack (CORB) over Cameron Patton (MCCE) (Fall 0:34)
285: Eli Bolton (CORB) over Damon Coffey (MCCE) (Fall 3:18)
106: Abraham Sell (CORB) over Haley Yancey (MCCE) (Fall 0:33)
113: Keyonna Perry (MCCE) over Chloe Hensley (CORB) (Fall 2:40)
