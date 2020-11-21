corbin 8th
Les Dixon
CAMPBELLSVILLE — Corbin jumped out to a 14-0 lead and never looked back while capturing its fourth 8th Grade State Championship by defeating South Oldham 28-8.
 
The Redhounds scored on their opening drive and kept on going.
South Oldham cut its deficit to 14-8 late in the third quarter before seeing Corbin put the game away with 14 unanswered points.
 
A complete story and picture page of the state championship win will be in the Tuesday edition of the Times-Tribune.
Final score was 28-8 over South Oldham

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you