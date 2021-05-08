PINEVILLE — Both Corbin’s boys’ track and field team and Williamsburg’s girls' track and field team took home first place honors in this past weekend’s The Sauced: Craft Pizza. Pasta. Salad. 3200 Showdown.
Corbin won the boys’ event, finishing with 23 points while Bell County (10 points), Oneida Baptist (3), and Williamsburg (3) followed.
Williamsburg’s 17 points turned out to be enough to capture the girls’ title. Corbin places second with 14 points while Bell County followed with seven points.
Boys Individual Results
3200 Meter Run
1. Caden Miracle, Bell County 9:38.67
2. Sean Simons, Corbin 9:57.02
3. Austin Terrell, Corbin 10:01.79
4. John Hail, Corbin 10:35.30
5. Jonah Black, Corbin 10:40.41
6. Brayden Thomas, OBI 10:45.03
7. Nick Baird, Williamsburg 11:31.29
8. Robel Schwarz, Williamsburg 11:43.02
9. Andrew Myers, Williamsburg 11:45.04
10. Nathan Miracle, Bell County 12:37.75
11. Collin Taylor, Williamsburg 14:00.85
Girls Individual Results
3200 Meter Run
1. Nevaeh Warren, Williamsburg 12:19.00
2. Mary Jackson, Corbin 13:15.81
3. Sophy Jones, Corbin 13:33.31
4. Milka Woodring, Bell County 14:32.97
5. Jamie Moses, Williamsburg 14:37.71
6. Ryan Fields, Williamsburg 14:44.53
7. Kaylin Hickey, Bell County 15:58.48
Girls Team Results
1. Williamsburg 17
2. Corbin 14
3. Bell County 7
Boys Team Results
1. Corbin 23
2. Bell County 10
3. Oneida Baptist 3
3. Williamsburg 3
