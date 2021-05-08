Top Picture: Corbin’s John Hail, Jonah Black, Austin Terrell, and Sean Simons placed first in this past weekend’s The Sauced: Craft Pizza. Pasta. Salad. Boys’ 3200 Showdown.

Bottom Picture: Williamsburg’s Nevaeh Warren, Ryan Fields, and Jamie Moses placed first in this past weekend’s The Sauced: Craft Pizza. Pasta. Salad. Girls’ 3200 Showdown.